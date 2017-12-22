Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Dec. 21, 2007 —

Kelly and Jaime Goerndt were first place winners in the People’s Choice Christmas Lighting Contest. Second place went to Randy and Shirley Martens and third place was won by Neil and Ashlee Moore. . .The skating rink north of Coldwell Field is ready for all skaters. . .High temperature Dec. 17 was 45 degrees. . .“Festival of Trees” was a successful event. Proceeds from donated items came to $717 and they will receive a Thrivent match of approximately $500. This money will be awarded to the Fallon County Ambulance Service to use for equipment, training, etc. There were 14 entries in the Festival.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Dec. 19, 1997 —

Winners of the Christmas lighting contest were: religious category – George and Mary Lee Dietz, animated division – Kelly and Brenda Uecker, traditional category – tie between Clarence and Dolores Schell and Steve and Julie Stanhope. . .Gladys Moseley will celebrate her 90th birthday Dec. 27 at the Baker Community Church; Ruth Rustad will celebrate her 80th birthday Dec. 27 at the FMC dining room. . .Effective Jan. 1, 1998, Fallon County Courthouse will be a non-smoking facility. . .Mary Bohle is pictured holding one of the “Tender Loving Cares” socks made by the Hospital Helpers Auxiliary. All babies born at Fallon Medical Complex in December go home in one of these stockings. . .Dusty Erickson took top honors for the Steer of Merit Award. His Angus-Simmental cross steer was picked out of a field of 120 steers statewide for best cutability. To make the award even more special, the calf had been picked out by Dustin’s late grandfather, Rodger Myhre. Placing fifth in the state was Lane Straub, also of Baker.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 17, 1987 —

Santa arrived in downtown Baker Dec. 12. Pictured with him are Billy Hutchings, Daniel MacKay, Brea MacKay, Rod MacKay and Robert Hutchings. . .Taxable valuations of Fallon County, as a whole, in 1986 was $129,396,014, but in 1987 the valuation dropped to $64,669,759 – a decrease in value of 50 percent. . .Richard Schueler presented a $1,000 check to Roy Wood and Roger Grammond to be divided between the music and art departments. Richard was the Mountain Bell employee chosen for their 1987 Volunteer Achievement Award. Each winner received a $1,000 grand from the Mountain Bell Foundation to donate to a non-profit organization of their choice. . .Deaths: Gene Russell Dec. 11, Isadore Leischner Dec. 13, Ruth Heiser Dec. 6, Joe Speiser Dec. 6, Yngve Wiman Dec. 13. . .Diet Center open house Dec. 18. . .The childred of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Koenig surprised their parents on their special 50th anniversary Sunday. It was also Ed’s birthday. . .Carmen Rost was the recipient of one of the traditional star quilts made by the parents of the girls on the Poplar Indian basketball team. . .Bob and Dollie Kinsey will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Dec. 26.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 15, 1977 —

Pictured are Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Kusler who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 30 in Plevna. . .The Legion Auxiliary will be making 50-60 “cheer baskets” again this year for the elderly shut-ins to help make their Christmas a little brighter. . .Pictured are high school students playing their instruments and singing carols Monday evening to Christmas shoppers in downtown Baker. . .Tuesday Bridge met at the home of Mrs. John Wild with all members present. . .Cold weather did not seem to hamper the turnout at the annual American Legion Christmas party held Dec. 10. At least 115 people showed up for the buffet style prime rib dinner furnished by the Auxiliary and Legion members.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 20, 1967 —

One of the largest crowds ever to attend a land sale was recorded Dec. 15 when Schnell Livestock auctioned the Paul Tobin ranch property in the American Legion Hall. The ranch sold for $299,619.32. . .City Council considers relighting the city with mercury vapor lights. . .Edward Renner, 19, has joined the radio station KVSH, Valentine, Nebr., as a staff announcer. Renner, a 1966 graduate of Baker High School, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Renner of Baker . . .Timothy A. Sikorski, 22, receives the oath upon acceptance into the Navy’s aviation flight officer candidate program from Capt. Lloyd Cooper, commanding officer of Sand Point Naval Air Station in Seattle. Sikorski is the son of Mrs. Edward R. Sikorski of Willard. Sikorski’s father lives in Alzada. . .Pvt. Kenneth Korneychuk is spending his holiday leave in Miles City and Baker. He is stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash. . .Mrs. Alice Newell attended a meeting of the Sagebrush Federation of Libraries in Miles City Dec. 13. . .Baker Homemakers Christmas party was held Dec. 18 at the home of Mrs. R. T. Joyce.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 12, 1957 —

Postmaster K. O. Lentz says he expects the 1957 Christmas mail to break all records and the mail load will undoubtedly hit its peak within the next few days. . . Montana Wool Growers Assoc. convention delegates elected Dan Fulton, Ismay, as their president. . .The fifth Parent-Son Future Farmers of America banquet was held Dec. 5 at the American Legion Hall, Wilford Lindstrom and James O’Connor were formally installed as honorary members of the Baker chapter. . .Gary Lindstrom, son of the Wilford Lindstroms of Willard, received an accidental shot in his shoulder Sunday afternoon while out rabbit hunting a short distance from home. He was able to walk to the house. . .About 90 guests attended the open house honoring the 60th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. O. M. Speelmon at their home Dec. 8. . .Mrs. Don Morrow entertained the Altar society at their Christmas meeting Wednesday. . .Mrs. Sheldon Rediske entertained with a birthday dinner for her daughter Kay and 13 friends.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Dec. 18, 1947 —

A big joyous Christmas party for every child in Baker and the surrounding territory is being planned and sponsored by the Baker Commercial Club and the Baker Lions. It is to take place Dec. 23 at 7:30 in the Main Street square next to the banks. . .“Yourself and Cancer Control” is the topic of a public meeting to be held Jan. 13 at the Baker High School. There will be three talks about 20 minutes long on the subject and an hour devoted to films. . .A group of local sharpshooters left Monday for Gardiner to hunt elk. Among them were E. Boucher, R. Gift, Wilbur Irvine, Bud Plummer, Bill Lambert, Tom Molstad, George Schettler, Melvin Wallace and Bunny Hufford. . .Mrs. Gladys Cassidy and Mrs. Dorothy Hanley were Fallon County delegates to the Montana Educational Association’s assembly held last week at Helena. They returned home Sunday.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 16, 1937 —

Baker school faculty county superintendent, Leo Riddle, and Jimmy Ovens are resting this week with heavy laurels on their brows. There play, “Ladies of the Jury” presented last Friday at the new auditorium, was a riotous success. . .To show their appreciation of the splendid patronage received during 1937, the Lake Theatre management announced they will run a free