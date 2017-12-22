District 11 Honor Band & Choir

Band and Choir students from Baker High School participated in the District 11 Honor Band and Choir on Nov.

By Terry Curry

Band and Choir students from Baker High School participated in the District 11 Honor Band and Choir on Nov. 20 and 21 in Glendive, Montana. The students are recommended by their directors to go and then they have to audition for chair placing, once they arrive. After auditioning, they practice, practice, practice for the two days so that they could perform in the Gala Concert, which was Nov. 21.

The Honor Choir Director was Kathleen Linder, who teaches elementary music in Glendive. Honor Choir students from Baker were Marissa Leivestad – Soprano; McKenzie Holliday, Kelsey Miller, and Dani Rost – Altos. The choir performed six songs during the evening concert.

Todd Naasz was the Honor Band Director, and is a former band director from Glendive, who retired in 2017. The band entertained the audience with four songs. BHS members of the honor band were Maryssa Rusley – Flute I, Alyssa Schell – Flute II, Jasmine Qualley – Clarinet II, Sheyanne Janeway – Clarinet III, Lena Kennel – Bass Clarinet, Maleah Graham and Courtney Tudor – Alto Sax I, Caleb Ploeger – Tenor Sax, Taylor Bertsch – Bari Sax, Casey Wyrwas-Trumpet II, Rachel Rost and Cameron MacKay – Trombone I, Terrell Koenig – Trombone II, Will Rost – Trombone III, and Devon Solberg – Tuba. The following band members were selected as first chair for their individual instruments: Maryssa Rusley, Alyssa Schell, Sheyanne Janeway, Lena Kennel, Maleah Graham, Caleb Ploeger, and Rachel Rost.