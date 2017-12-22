Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, DEC. 11, 2017

9:00 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members, Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder, Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:06 AM Mona Madler, SMART Executive Director, entered the meeting.

Veteran’s Memorial – Mona was questioning who will plow the snow at the Veteran’s Memorial. She stated the last snow wasn’t too terrible, but she wanted to catch the problem before it had started. Commissioners will take care of designating someone to take care of the snow removal. The flags at the Veterans Memorial will still continued to be taken care of by the SMART office. Commissioner Ranum asked who puts the names on the Veteran’s Memorial. Mona stated that is her duty, and it is in the job description as well. The SMART office will continue to do the maintenance of the Veteran’s Memorial as long as the County will have them.

Resignation – Mona updated Commissioner Rost and Commissioner Ranum that she had resigned from the SMART office, but will remain a part time employee until they find someone to replace her. Mona once again thanked the Commissioners and others she has worked with. She’s more than grateful for all of their help throughout the years.

Department of Revenue – Mona stated that they still have not heard from the Department of Revenue. Mona is concerned they will not get certified with the TIF.

TransCanada – Commissioner Baldwin stated that the Pipeline progress has gone back to their Board of Directors. They are working on the funding portion while moving forward.

9:21 AM Mona left the meeting.

9:30 AM PERMISSION TO HIRE – Moved to the agenda for January 8, 2018.

9:34 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF November 27 – December 1, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of November 27, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes (Commissioner Rost and Baldwin). 1 Nay (Commissioner Ranum). The motion carried.

10:01 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR CLOSED MINUTES FOR December 5, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for Closed Session held December 5, 2017. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any further discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Abstain (Commissioner Ranum was gone the week of December 5, 2017). The motion carried unanimously.

10:02 AM Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; joined the meeting.

10:02 AM ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Shop Updates – Alba discussed various repairs to equipment. Truck #196 (Sterling Truck) was stripped down and will be replacing the water pump and exhaust manifolds, in addition to all the other previous items discussed. Denny Menholt has completed the work on the Chevrolet work pickup. They will take other items up to Billings to be repaired and bring the Chevrolet work pickup back. The truck with the trailer that had mechanical issues has been working great, no current issues. County vehicles are getting detailed and the oil is being changed this week.

Hail Repair Items – The group discussed the overhead door to the Fleet Vehicle building. It will not shut completely. Discussed other items on various buildings that are falling apart or not complete. Commission asked them to keep a detailed list to be turned in to Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor. This will be looked at with the punch list items. The group discussed some of the doors do not seem to be replaced with doors of the same quality. They appear to be replacing panels but not the tracks or springs. Commissioner Rost discussed the correct tracks and springs have to be used with the correct panels.

10:08 AM Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering entered the meeting.

Lake Project – Iron Horse Clean-up is complete; working on the remainder of the clean-up areas.

Road Updates – They had run out of gravel on the Cabin Creek Road, but now that has been finished.

10:12 AM Alba left the meeting.

Change Order – Western Municipal has submitted a change order for the work they had to complete (lake dewatering). Shannon explained they will discuss this further next week, as the final quantities report should be ready by then as well. They should also have Pay Application 3 ready to be submitted for approval. Shannon also presented the November 2017 progress report. As of Saturday, 65% of the cleanup is completed, and about 20% of dredging. Shannon handed out the Change Order to be talked about next week. It explains they had originally requested $23,000 and now are at $11,000. They wanted 3 weeks on Schedule 1 and 5 weeks on Schedule 2. They came down to 3 weeks on Schedule 2 as well. Weather pending it should not be an issue. This will be discussed further next week after Shannon talks with the contractor about final quantities. December 16th will be the cutoff date.

Western Municipal is trying to get their Phase I deadline completed without taking out the dredging material.

Coral Creek Road – Contractor is graveling over the car gates on Coral Creek Road today.

Boundary Retracement – Brosz Engineering completed the Boundary Retracement for County land, known as the Old Landfill and the land surrounding it. The Commission plans to sell the county property.

Baker Lake Drainage Breakdown – Shannon found an error with the breakdown he had submitted to the Commission last week. He forgot to add Alternate C to the Cities portion of the breakdown. Submitted the corrected breakdown for the Commission’s review.

Agreement – Diamond J will be submitting a new agreement for the repair work to be completed for the drainage project.

Drainage Project – Commissioner Ranum asked about the 6th Street culvert. This was not included in this project. Shannon stated he felt it could be included with the lining of the creek channel. The County can’t start on the lining of the creek channel until the Baker Lake Project is complete and the EPA mitigation takes place. They have a report to complete by the end of the year for the EPA. Brosz will do this on behalf of the County.

TransCanada – They will not use the Bonnevale Road as they have changed their route.

Bridges – Bobby discussed upcoming bridges the County will need to budget to replace, including Bonnevale, North Plevna Bridge and Westmore Bridge.

Mitigation Plan – A report is due to EPA at the end of the month as a status update. After that they can move forward on the Mitigation Plan.

10:47 AM Shannon and Bobby left the meeting.

10:52 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF December 4 – December 8, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of December 4, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes (Commissioner Rost and Baldwin). 0 Nay. 1 Abstain (Commissioner Ranum). The motion carried.

10:56 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR CLOSED MINUTES FOR November 27, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for Closed Session held November 27, 2017. Commissioner Ranum refused to read the Closed Minutes. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any further discussion; being none. 2 Ayes (Commissioner Rost and Baldwin). 1 Nay (Commissioner Ranum). The motion carried.

10:58 AM COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commissioners reviewed e-mails, revenues, reports, board minutes and agendas. They also reviewed and disallowed a Work Order, signed Airport FAA Project Request for Reimbursement #5, as well as the signing of Change of Rate of Pay Approval forms, Budget Journals #4, #5, and #6, Budgeted Cash Transfer Journal #456, and Correction Journals #469 and #474. The TransCanada Haul Route Agreement Amendment was signed as well, and is on record in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

11:43 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

NOON RECESS

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording

Secretary/Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15 PM PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:30 PM Selling of a Tract of County Land – Carl Hepperle, Member of the Public, did not appear.

2:00 PM Sexual Harassment Training with Julie Straub, HRM – Commissioner Rost, Commissioner Ranum, and Commissioner Baldwin attended the training.

3:20 PM Barb Ketterling, Fallon County Treasurer joined the meeting.

Federal Mineral Royalties – Barb questioned which fund the Federal Mineral Royalties need to go to. The Commission advised her it would go to the General Fund.

3:22 PM Barb left the meeting.

3: 30 PM Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

3:30 PM PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSOLIDATE CLERK OF COURT/PUBLIC ADMIN/SIGN RESOLUTION

Public Hearing was called into session. No members of the Public attended. Commissioner Rost made a motion to sign Resolution 2018-9 to consolidate the offices of the Clerk of Court and Public Administrator on December 11, 2017 at 3:31 PM. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously. The Resolution will be recorded in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

3:33 PM Brenda left the meeting.

3:35 PM Lynda Herbst, Inside Maintenance Custodial Supervisor joined the meeting.

Permission to Purchase – Lynda asked the Commission for permission to purchase a curtain for the Justice of the Peace office to match the other curtains in the office. Commission granted permission.

Keys – Lynda informed Commission that Nicole Benefiel, Justice of the Peace/ City Judge wanted her office to be re-keyed. Commission asked for both Lynda and Nicole to be put on the agenda for next week.

Extension Office – The Extension Office needs screens put into the windows downstairs, but Commission advised Lynda to wait until the windows get replaced to do those as well.

3:42 PM Lynda left the meeting.

3:45 PM

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

MEETING ADJOURNED

ADJOURN

Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/ Clerk

ATTEST:

Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder