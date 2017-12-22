Baker Speech dominates at Colstrip

Last weekend the Baker Speech and Drama team woke up early and drove all the way to Colstrip to act and debate.

By Devon Solberg

Last weekend the Baker Speech and Drama team woke up early and drove all the way to Colstrip to act and debate. The team did extremely well, taking home second place overall for speech at the large meet. This was achieved by the speech and debate part of the team. Rachel Rost placed 2nd in Humorous Oral Interpretation, Tannon Dukart placed 2nd in Exempt, Taylyn Dukart placed 5th in Lincoln Douglas Debate, and Zachary Craig placed 9th in Lincoln Douglas Debate. Jalynn Hanes placed 5th in Humorous Oral Interpretation, and Bryce Shelhamer placed 6th in Dramatic Oral Interpretation. The speech team did very well and took 2nd overall. The drama team had only one part of the team go; Olivia Gunderson and Hannah Goerndt placed 8th in humorous duo. This was the last meet for 2017. To kick off the New Year, the team will go to Culbertson on Jan. 5 and 6. Good luck Baker Spartans!