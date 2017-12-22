Baker Spartan Basketball

The Lady Spartan basketball team played the Roundup Panthers on Dec. 9 for their first home game, and lost 49 to 56.

By Laylah Dulin and Tesla Erickson

Roundup

The Lady Spartan basketball team played the Roundup Panthers on Dec. 9 for their first home game, and lost 49 to 56. The leading scorer was Maddie Reddick with 14 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Mariah Miller 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Halle Burdick 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Katie Wang 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Amber Durden 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; and Andie Batchelor 3 points.

The JV girls played against the Roundup Panthers on Dec. 9 and lost 35 to 31. The leading scorer was Shelby Moore with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Tesla Erickson 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Mya Hadley with 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Andie Batchelor 4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Laylah Dulin 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; and Courtney Tudor 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals.

Plevna C-Squad

Baker won 42 to 16. Sady Harbaugh 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Mya Hadley 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Taylor Miller 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Sophia Dulin 4 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals; Alissa Bohle 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; and Hope Craft 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.

Glasgow

The Lady Spartans went to Glasgow on Dec. 12, and lost 40-34. The leading scorer was Maddie Reddick with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Halle Burdick 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals; Amber Durden 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Macee Hadley 3 points; Mariah Miller 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 2 points, 2 rebounds.

JV

Baker won 44 to 42. Andie Batchelor 9 points, 2 rebounds; Mya Hadley 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Laylah Dulin 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Shelby Moore 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Hope Craft 5 points, 1 rebound; Sady Harbaugh 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Taylor Miller 3 points, 3 rebounds; Macee Hadley 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; and Courtney Tudor 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals.

C Squad

Baker lost 24 to 14. Sophia Dulin 4 points, 5 rebounds; Hope Craft 4 points, 3 rebounds; Mya Hadley 4 points; and Macee Varner 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal.

Ekalaka

The Lady Spartans went to Ekalaka on Dec. 15 and beat the Bulldogs 44-37. The leading scorer was Mariah Miller with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Maddie Reddick 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Halle Burdick 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Amber Durden 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; and Katie Wang 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal.

JV

Baker won 18 to 9. Laylah Dulin 4 points, 3 rebounds; Shelby Moore 4 points, 3 steals. Courtney Tudor 2 points, 3 rebounds; Tesla Erickson 2 points, 2 rebounds; Mya Hadley 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Andie Batchelor 2 points, 2 rebound; and Sady Harbaugh 2 points.

Lodge Grass

The Lady Spartans traveled to Lodge Grass on Dec. 16 and lost to the Lodge Grass Indians in a close battle 55-54. Maddie Reddick had 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Amber Durden 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Halle Burdick 10 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 8 points, 1 rebound, 5 steals; Mariah Miller 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; and Katie Wang 1 point, 1 rebound, 2 steals.

JV

Baker won 34 to 33. Kelsey Miller 7 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Laylah Dulin 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Savannah Burkhalter 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Tesla Erickson 5 points, 3 rebounds; Shelby Moore 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Mya Hadley 4 points, 1 rebound; Courtney Tudor 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; and Taylor Miller 2 points, 1 steal.

C Squad

Baker won 67 to 21. Hope Craft 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steal; Sady Harbaugh 11 points, 7 rebounds; Taylor Miller 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Macy Varner 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Mya Hadley 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; and Sophia Dulin 6 points, 3 rebounds, 7 steals.