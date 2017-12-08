Two local residents change pleas in connected drug case

Leroy Cunningham, 41, changed his plea to guilty in District Court November 28 to six of eight separate charges.

By Angel Wyrwas

Leroy Cunningham, 41, changed his plea to guilty in District Court November 28 to six of eight separate charges. He pleaded nolo contendere to one amended charge. The charges came after search warrants were served February 1st on the residence of 10 Hill Top Road in Baker where Cunningham resided with Kayla Kloetzke.

Cunningham was originally charged with two counts felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count felony operation of unlawful clandestine laboratory, one count felony criminal child endangerment, two counts felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Per a non-binding plea agreement with the State, one count of operation of an unlawful clandestine laboratory will be dismissed. Court documents state that Cunningham would serve a ten-year sentence in the Montana State Prison system with five years suspended.

In a hearing immediately following Cunningham, Kayla Kloetzke changed her plea per a non-binding agreement with the State. She pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and nolo contendere to two other charges. Per the plea agreement, four of her original charges will be dismissed.

The agreement states that the defendant would receive a deferred imposition of sentence for a period of four years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.

Sentencing for both Cunningham and Kloetzke has been set for January 23, 2018.