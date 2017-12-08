State Student Council Convention

Three Baker High School students and one advisor traveled to Helena, Mont. for the 2017 Montana Association of Student Councils State Conference.

By Skyler Robinson

Three Baker High School students and one advisor traveled to Helena, Mont. for the 2017 Montana Association of Student Councils State Conference. The three students were Skyler Robinson, Courtney Tudor, and Layla Dulin. Terry Curry is the advisor. We had four jam packed days of fun that helped us to expand our leadership skills. The first day Ms. Curry and I attended the Montana Executive Board meeting, which consists of the district advisors and presidents, to talk about state leadership projects and other state business. The board had dinner with our keynote speaker, Abdul Wright, who was the Minnesota teacher of the year for 2016. After dinner the board resumed their business meeting.

On the Second day, we attended the first general session of the conference. In this session the Executive Board members were brought on stage to be recognized. Then, a student named Jordan, who is a senior at Helena High School spoke to us about having the opportunity to travel to Paris through the Make A Wish Foundation. She is lucky that she is a survivor of her rare disease. After Jordan spoke, we all hopped on busses and went to the middle school to have our district business meetings and participate in student led workshops. Courtney, Laylah, and I led a workshop that helped students build better teamwork skills.

The next day, we attended workshops lead by adults in the community, these workshops taught us self defence, suicide prevention, and how to meet new people. We then attended the general business session to discuss resolutions. Later in day, students in several different service projects. The service project that we had was to write letters to Santa, and to make placemats for the elderly.

On the final day, we attended the final general session where awards were given for the MASC challenge. The challenge is to see what school can raise the most amount of money for the Make A Wish Foundation. Baker High School was awarded a certificate for having the greatest contribution. We donated a total of $1,367.78