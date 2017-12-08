Speech and Drama dominates in Plentywood

The Baker Speech and Drama team traveled all the way to Plentywood to act and debate their hearts out last Saturday.

By Devon Solberg

The Baker Speech and Drama team traveled all the way to Plentywood to act and debate their hearts out last Saturday. The team had a few members fall ill before the tournament so only nine competitors went up to Plentywood. Even with the smaller numbers the team did very well at the meet. Though the meet was small, there were many tough competitors.

Taylyn Dukart earned a first in debate, winning all of her rounds. Freshman debater Zachary Craig won a round this week to finish sixth. Tannon Dukart usually competes in Extemporaneous but he would have been the only competitor in Plentywood so he entered Impromptu. Competing against students that regularly enter Impromptu, Tannon surprised the team with first place! Rachel Rost claimed first in humorous oral interpretation. Also in humorous interpretation, Dani Rost finished in fifth and Jalynn Hanes held on with seventh place. As a result, that allowed Baker to claim first overall in speech. In drama, Bo Rost and Alex Loutzenhiser clinched seventh in classical duo. Joyln Rost also did very well and placed fifth in her first entry in spontaneous oral interpretation.

Overall, the Baker Speech and Drama did extremely well at the Plentywood meet. On Dec. 9, the team will travel to Roundup to speak, act and debate.