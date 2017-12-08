Patchwork Quilt Guild News

The Patchwork Quilt Guild met on Nov. 14, 2017, at Thee Garage at 10 a.m. with five members present.

By Joan Grammond

The Patchwork Quilt Guild met on Nov. 14, 2017, at Thee Garage at 10 a.m. with five members present. The project for the day was making small Christmas trees using folded squares and buttons.

We collected money for the Community Cupboard.

Show and Tell: Jean Tronstad shared a baby quilt with baby animals, three Christmas trees and a stained glass flower wall hanging. Peggy Bagley Smith shared her gold and brown queen size quilt top.

Our Christmas party will be on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Parkview community room. We will bring finger foods and some things from our sewing rooms for prizes for the games we will play.