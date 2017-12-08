Legal Tip of the Week

Did You Know

that your landlord has a certain amount of time to return your security deposit? In general, your landlord must return your security deposit 30 days after you move out (or, if there are no deductions, within 10 days). The landlord must give you an itemized list of deductions from your security deposit. Make sure your landlord has your forwarding address. If you have questions about a security deposit, you should talk to an attorney.

For more information, please visit the Housing section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.