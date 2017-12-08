Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•proactive patrols of the residential, business, and school areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•James Patrick Archer, Bend, Ore, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 11/20/17.

•Steven David Atchison, Cashmere, Wash., violation of commission or department orders or rules, bond forfeited $135, ticket issued 11/16/17.

•Travis J. Kennedy, Billings, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 90/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 11/16/17.

•Robert Joe Krause, Centralia, Wash., fail to obtain landowner permission for hunting, 1st offense, bond forfeited $170, ticket issued 11/15/17.

•Shelby M. Moore, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 70/65, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 11/18/17.

City Court

•Chelsey Nicole Bracken, Helena, speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 50/25, bond forfeited $95, ticket issued 11/9/17.