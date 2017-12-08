Guitars and Boomwhackers

Mrs. Wagnon is busy these days preparing for the Christmas Program, Dec. 13. The 4th grade class is warming up on their Boomwhackers. With one in each hand, they are learning the finer points of boomwhacking and will soon be ready to perform.

Mrs. Wagnon is also teaching the students to play guitar. She has guitars for the lower elementary, for the middle elementary, and for the older students. They are learning the proper way to hold a guitar as well as finger positions for chords. The first grade class look like they hope that being a Country and Western guitar player is in their future!