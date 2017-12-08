Gotta Question

Q: Why is there so little content in the paper regarding the Baker Schools? Is this the decision of the paper or the school district? What happened to the Spartan of the Week?

A: Historically, most of the Baker Schools content in the Fallon County Times has been the responsibility of the Publications class at the high school. Publications and English teacher Terry Curry had this to say, “Students have more requirements to fill each year and many are taking advanced placement classes. Our publications class has seen declining enrollment as students have a hard time fitting extra classes into their schedule. There are no students enrolled in the class this semester. If there is time, I have been offering extra credit for some of my English classes to write a piece for the paper.”

The Fallon County Times discontinued the Spartan of the Week feature due to lack of continuity. Many coaches at Baker High School agreed they no longer wanted to nominate an athlete from a team sport. This left many weeks without a Spartan of the Week. Local advertisers sponsored that feature and because nominations for other clubs and events did not cover every week, the Times could not meet its obligation to the sponsors on a regular basis.