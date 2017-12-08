Gotta Question

Q: On numerous occasions over the last year I have noticed law enforcement responding to calls at a very high rate of speed in the city limits. It has been addressed in the past for the fire department personnel to slow down while driving to the fire hall and until they are out of the city limits when responding to a fire call. Why is this not the same for the cops and Sheriff’s departments?

Answered by Sheriff Trenton Harbaugh

A: I can only speak for the Sheriff’s Office, but law enforcement in general has the highest consideration for all public safety. And with that being said, we are held responsible for life and property on all emergency calls. Unlike the fire department, we are responding in our emergency vehicles immediately when a call is received. All of our vehicles are equipped with lights and sirens and they are used accordingly. Per Montana Code Annotated, the operator of a vehicle shall yield the right of way to an authorized emergency vehicle. Every emergency call is appropriately considered and when seconds could matter in a life or death situation, speed is taken into consideration. I encourage any concerns from citizens be brought to the office or department heads in regards to emergency vehicles driving recklessly. And something to keep in mind when you see an emergency vehicle speeding past you, they could be responding to save one of your loved one’s life.