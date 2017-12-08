Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Dec. 7, 2007 —

Baker Spartan football players selected for the Class B All-State Football Team are Evan Morris, Presley Straub, Ry O’Connor, Tanner Varner and Kyle Koppinger. . . Baker Lady Spartan volleyball players selected to the All-Conference first team are Anita Hayden, Bailey Woolington and Kelsey Hadley. Anita Hayden also received All-State honors. . .Fifth annual Fantasty Food Fair, hosted by Friends of FMC Foundation Dec. 1, proved to be another successful event. Approximately 200 people attended the Fair to taste gourmet foods, wines from Washington and other wines and beverages. . .Some members of the Red Butte Ramblers 4-H Club recently completed 20 tote bags filled with necessary items for the Katlynn Erickson Foundation.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Dec. 5, 1997 —

Cellular One crews have been busy erecting a telephone tower about four miles northwest of Baker, just off the Plevna farm-to-market road. The 480 foot tower was constructed by L&L Communications. They are the first to offer competition to Mid-Rivers Telephone. . .Mike Klang, son of Steve and Barb Klang of Baker, has earned a slot as a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings Punt, Pass and Kick Championship. As a local and sectional winner, Mike will travel to Minneapolis where he will compete for the team championship Dec. 14 at the Metradome. . .Baker, Montana bullfighter Gary Singer will head to the National Finals Rodeo Dec. 5-15 in Las Vegas to once again compete in the bucking and fighting bull sale. . .Baker Jaycees will sponsor a holiday dinner for senior citizens Dec. 7 at the American Legion. . .High temperature Nov. 29 was 56 degrees. . .Baker Spartan football players named to the All-State team are Aaron Crow and Paul Schwartz. . .Baker Fire Dept. called to Fallon Medical Complex Nov. 28. A belt burned off a heater motor creating smoke. No damage was reported. . .Plevna Lady Cougars honored during the tournament for their superior performance. District tournament: Most Valuable Player – Toni O’Connor, first team – Paige O’Connor, honorable mention – Trish O’Connor and Steph Stickney. All-Conference: Most Valuable Player – Paige O’Connor, All-Conference – Toni O’Connor and Lacey O’Connor, honorable mention – Brandi Gray.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 3, 1987 —

Angel Strait, daughter of Lee and Teena Strait of Baker, has been selected to perform in the Northwest Junior High Honor Choir. Angel is an eighth grade student at Baker Middle School. She was chosen as one of the singers on the basis of outstanding musicianship. . .“Light Up’’ winners this year were: traditional category – Wayne Sampson; and religious category – Everett Knipp. Chamber president Gerry Gamrath said there were so many entries this year that they drove every street in town. . .Temperatures have been near 50 most of the winter, bringing out the golfers and short sleeved shirts. . .Baker Spartan football players who were selected as members of the All-Conference Football Team were Greg Breitbach, Rob Stanton, Justin Hadley, Chuck Mahon, Todd Anderson, Troy O’Connor, Joel Bechtold, Dan Hoenke and Troy Thompson. . .Ray Huntley, age 25, died Nov. 29 of a brain tumor. . .Sheryl Allerdings of Plevna was chosen for the All-Tournament team following the 4-C girls district basketball tournament in Miles City Nov. 19-21. . .Dec. 12, Santa Claus will be at the former Ace Hardware building; Chamber of Commerce Christmas party will be Dec. 19 at the exhibit hall. . .Lady Spartans will go to the divisional tournament in Glendive. Members of the team are Tammy Hornung, Tanya Gamrath, Jonna Hecker, Barbie Spriggs, Jodie Newell, Jodie Sampson, Carrie O’Donnell, Missy Stanton, Lori Christianson, Lisa Christianson, Carmen Rost, Shyla Bechtold. The Spartans are coached by Clayton Hornung and assistant coaches Lori Wegh and Les Tobel. Managers are Maura Cornelius, Nicole Brown and Cara Setinc.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 1, 1977 —

The 50th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Kusler was hosted at the First Baptist Church in Plevna Oct. 30 by their daughters Shirley Opp and Gloria Follmer of Baker, Virginia Malley of Yakima, Wash., and June Opp of Miles City. . .Arthur W. Bickle III of Ismay received an $800 scholarship from Union Oil Company of California, sponsor of the 4-H Public Speaking program. . .Pictured is Mrs. Charlie Karch who was the happy winner of the Reynolds and Hanewald car loaded with merchandise drawing. The drawing had an estimated worth of $500. The car was a 1961 Dodge. . .Fallon Search & Rescue is just that – 29 volunteers who will initiate or assist in coordinating any search and rescue operation necessary to the area.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 6, 1967 —

The four year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Renz, new residents of Baker, was found northeast of Baker by a haystack near the MDU plant. The youngster was missed about 4 p.m. Friday, having wandered away from home, perhaps in an attempt to follow his dog. . .Santa Claus came to Baker Monday evening and distributed treats to 800 children in the old Bank of Baker building. . .Guests at the Terry Camerons for Thanksgiving were Mr. and Mrs. Ross Cameron, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Shepherd and family, Mr. and Mrs. Colin Cameron and girls and Mrs. Dorothy Stark. . .The mixed chorus of Baker High School will be recording for KDIX TV Friday. The playback will be Dec. 14 at 10:30. This will be a program of Christmas music.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Nov. 28, 1957 —

Plans for a new church and rectory in St. John’s Parish are nearing completion, Father John Hanrahan reported. It is expected that construction of the buildings will begin in the spring of 1958. . .Mrs. Floyd Peck (Colleen) was appointed Clerk of Court Tuesday by the county commissioners of Fallon County to serve until the next general election. The appointment was necessary due to the death of Leo Riddle. . .Mr. and Mrs. Art Buerkle of Plevna entertained at Friday evening dinner for Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Straub and daughters and Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Erlenbush and sons. . .Mrs. Francis LaCross and children left Sunday to spend the week with her parents at Deer Lodge. She will participate in the celebration of their 35th wedding anniversary and Thanksgiving.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Dec. 4, 1947 —

Billings was shaken by a series of earth tremors that lasted for approximately three minutes early Sunday morning. . .Thanksgiving Day Week brings railroad tax dollars to Montana, the Milwaukee Road reminds us. Fallon County received the sum of $38,839.20. . .The Baker Woman’s Club met in regular session Nov. 25 with president Mrs. Chan Sorenson presiding. . .Mr. and Mrs. Cole Mattie had as their guests Sunday evening Mr. and Mrs. James Bruce, Mr. and Mrs. Herb Carmichael and Mr. and Mrs. Herb Jundt. . .Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Olson and children of Marmarth are expected here to spend Thanksgiving Day at the home of the Wisemans. . .L. F. Burns and Rex Flint of Baker and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Niccum of Ekalaka left last week for Minneapolis to attend to business matters.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 2, 1937 —

Baker grocermen were well represented at the banquet given at Miles City Sunday afternoon at the Metropolitan Cafe. There were nearly a hundred grocers in attendance and those from here were Don Klepper, Lewis LaCross and son Francis, R. K. Munsell and son Wesley and Corwin Sampson. . .Harry McDonald has had his drilling rig moved to the C. Atkinson ranch in the Pine Hills and is ready to spud in as soon as he acquires a sufficient number of leases. . .The old time dance season at the Legion Hall has come again and everyone is invited to attend Saturday night. . .Eastside Bridge Club met Monday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis LaCross. . .Mrs. Ed Lawler and Mrs. Ed Flastad instigated a no-host dinner in honor of the silver wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. M. L. Russell and Mr. and Mrs. L. F. Bruggeman which occurred Nov. 28 and 20, respectively.