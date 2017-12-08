FCCLA – Glendive

November 29, Mrs. Robertus, Adviser and the Plevna FCCLA traveled to Glendive to attend Districts. They opened with some icebreakers; the first icebreaker helped the students meet others from different schools. They drew the name of an animal and then found four others who had the same animal by using only the sound the animal makes. Next, they were in groups of ten with the first person sharing what they liked. As it went down the line, each person had to list all the previous people’s likes before they added their own.

Pastor Rick Varnum from Wibaux was the guest speaker for Districts. He works as a Fireman and EMT responder. His words of wisdom for the students delved into driver safety. He also discussed with them important information on what to do if they are in an accident. Dr. De Silva, Head of the Early Childhood Education Department from Dawson Community College, visited with the students in regards to what the college offers, after which she handed out pamphlets for Dawson College.

The students dined at the Glendive High School Cafeteria followed by work on the FCCLA creed. Some played a game on Kahoot working with FCCLA facts. The new officers were announced with Kirsten Johnson being the newly elected President for District 5 FCCLA. There was some discussion on where to use some of their money to benefit the most people. Some ideas were to share with the national outreach program, help a family with medical expenses after a car accident, or even use it to buy some red blazers for members who needed them. The students had a great day; met many of the FCCLA members in their district, as well as receiving some valuable information about driver safety and how that can affect not only themselves, but also other drivers on the roads.