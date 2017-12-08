Daines Votes to Advance Once in A Generation Tax Cuts

U.S. SENATE-U.S. Senator Steve Daines today voted in support of the Senate Tax Cuts and Job Act to increase wages, grow jobs and give back Americans their hard-earned dollars.

“We are one step closer to a once in a generation opportunity to grow jobs and increase wages for Montana farmers, ranchers, small businesses owners and working families.” Daines said. “I worked hard to increase tax relief for Main Street businesses that are responsible for two-thirds of all new jobs. The updated Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes more than 100 billion in additional tax cuts for Main Street businesses, leveling the playing field between them and large corporations. The Senate bill prioritizes the drivers of our economy and the workers who make the engines run. I’ll continue giving Main Street and working families a voice as the Senate and House work together on a final bill.”

Highlights of Senate Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:

•Lowers rates on middle income Americans: Allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. A family of four with income of around $73,000 (median family income) will see a tax cut of nearly $2,200.

•Doubles the standard deduction: Increases the deduction American families can claim from $12,000 to $24,000.

•Eliminates the poverty tax: Obamacare’s individual mandate, which so far has cost over 5 billion dollars. Forty-two percent of the individual mandate’s payers make less than $25,000 and 80 percent those make less than $50,000. Senator Daines has long been a champion of repealing this regressive tax.

•Doubles the child tax credit: Gives families a break by doubling the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 – giving working moms and dads with two kids an extra two thousand dollars to help make ends meet.

•Gives tax cuts to those who provide jobs: Senator Daines secured $100 billion in tax cuts for Main Street businesses, increasing their tax deduction from 17.4 percent to 23 percent. These are Montana’s farmers, ranchers, bakers, and bank owners and they provide 68 percent of private sector jobs in Montana.

•Makes American businesses competitive overseas: Lowers the corporate income tax from 35 percent, the highest rate in the industrialized world, to 20 percent. This will allow American businesses to compete and win against global competitors and bring American jobs back home.

Daines’ Work to Level the Playing Field Between Main Street and Wall Street:

On November, 27 Senator Daines announced plans to vote “no” on the Senate tax cuts bill, telling leadership he wanted “to see changes to the tax cut bill that ensure main street businesses are not put at a competitive disadvantage against large corporations.”

On November, 29 After Senator Daines secured an additional $60 billion in tax cuts for Main Street businesses, he agreed to vote to move the Senate package bill to the floor for debate. He promised to continue fighting on behalf of Main Street as the final bill was drafted.

On December, 1 Senator Daines announced he secured $100 billion in tax cuts for Main Street businesses, increasing their tax deduction from 17.4 percent to 23 percent.