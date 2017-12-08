Christmas Concert

The O’Fallon Community Choir presented their 39th annual Christmas Concert at the American Lutheran Church.
Photo by Mark Jacobsen

The O’Fallon Community Choir presented their 39th annual Christmas Concert Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church under the direction of Debbi Jo Varner, with Deb Barth as the accompanist.

Song selections this year were the following:  Christmas is Coming – by Joel Raney-Teresa Bruha on Bells; On This Christmas Night – by Mary Kay Beall; Somebody Build a Manger – by Joel Raney; Hush, Hear the Angels Sing – by Patsy Ford Simms; Baby Born in Bethlehem – by Victor C. Johnson; Christmas Grace – by Ruth E. Schram; Jingle Bells Through the Ages – by Allen Pote – Narrated by Isabelle Jacobsen; Back To A Christmas Past – by John Higgins; White Christmas – by Irving Berlin – Teresa Bruha on Bells and May the Music Never End – by Greg Gipin.

Refreshments were served by the ALCW.

The Choir also performed at Superior Care Villa Nov. 26 and Hospital Dining Room Nov. 27.

      



