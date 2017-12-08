The O’Fallon Community Choir presented their 39th annual Christmas Concert Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church under the direction of Debbi Jo Varner, with Deb Barth as the accompanist.

Song selections this year were the following: Christmas is Coming – by Joel Raney-Teresa Bruha on Bells; On This Christmas Night – by Mary Kay Beall; Somebody Build a Manger – by Joel Raney; Hush, Hear the Angels Sing – by Patsy Ford Simms; Baby Born in Bethlehem – by Victor C. Johnson; Christmas Grace – by Ruth E. Schram; Jingle Bells Through the Ages – by Allen Pote – Narrated by Isabelle Jacobsen; Back To A Christmas Past – by John Higgins; White Christmas – by Irving Berlin – Teresa Bruha on Bells and May the Music Never End – by Greg Gipin.

Refreshments were served by the ALCW.

The Choir also performed at Superior Care Villa Nov. 26 and Hospital Dining Room Nov. 27.