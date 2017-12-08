Baker Senior Citizens own Senior Center for over 20 years

Members of the Baker Senior Center want area residents to know a few things about their facility and how it operates.

Members of the Baker Senior Center want area residents to know a few things about their facility and how it operates. “People often get upset that we ask for a fee to rent the building for parties, etc.,” said Senior Citizen member Marj Peterson, “because people think that the county owns the building but that’s not true. The senior citizens own the building.”

In 1992, after a lot of consideration, the Baker Senior Citizens felt their present facility was too small and very inadequate for their needs. There were no kitchen facilities or handicapped access. So a bid for $65,000 was tendered for the building, contents and the parking lot of the former Talk of the Town building.

The Building Committee members then approached the City Council and the Fallon County Commissioners regarding the funding for the building. They both agreed to continue what was budgeted annually for the previous building. That amount could be used for utilities and insurance on the new building. Loans, donations and a grant allowed the senior group to purchase the property and renovate it for their needs. They moved into the new facility later that year.

Today the building also houses the Council on Aging and the Community Cupboard, which seems to be an excellent marriage of offices. And while Fallon County is very supportive of their senior citizens, the Senior Citizens group is responsible for general maintenance, cleaning supplies and day-to-day tasks. Nominal rental fees for parties and other events directly help the Senior Center operate their facility. They also hold an annual rummage sale to raise operating funds.

The Baker Senior Citizens by-laws state that a citizen is eligible for membership if he/she is 55 years of age or older, or part of a couple in which one spouse is of that age. Handicapped citizens of any age are also eligible.