Baker Senior Center filled with programs and social activities for seniors

By Angel Wyrwas

The Baker Senior Center offers a place where seniors and retired persons can participate in an assortment of activities and foster relationships at the same time. Though the Senior Citizens and the Council on Aging are two separate entities, they have a symbiotic relationship. The Council on Aging oversees and schedules many of the movements in the Senior Center and publishes a newsletter of the Senior Center’s activities. They are closely interwoven with the Baker Senior Center.

Fallon County Council on Aging is in charge of many different programs of a benefit to those over the age of 60. They provide transportation to those unable to drive to and from the home for medical, nutritional, social, recreational, shopping or other needs. They also provide a nutritious noon meal for those who visit the congregate meal site and for those who are unable to come, we they can deliver the meal to their home.

Basic housekeeping services such as cleaning, washing dishes, doing laundry and helping with shopping are available for seniors that need some extra help. Foot clinics are also provided, in which participants have the opportunity to receive basic foot care that is difficult for them to do themselves. This is a favorite of many seniors.

Skilled nursing care and legal services, as prescribed in the Comprehensive Older American Act Amendments of 1987 are also available to persons age 60 or older. The Council on Aging administers the senior commodity program and the Community Cupboard.

Other senior sponsored activities that are regularly held at the Senior Center are Pinochle every Sunday afternoon, daily exercise classes and crafting tray favors every third Thursday of the month. Once a month is a combined Senior Citizen business meeting and luncheon. They offer programs and activities that impact the health and welfare of senior citizens.

Lolita Cameron has been spear heading the making of tray favors for over 20 years. “We have a box of all the ones we’ve made over the years,” said Lolita. “A long time ago we thought it would be nice if the resident’s of nursing facilities had something decorative on their meal trays. Once a month we get together to make them for the Baker and Ekalaka Nursing Homes, Meals on Wheels and Superior Villa. The favors are simple to put together and we enjoy getting together to do it.”

She also mentioned that the Senior Citizen’s group has lost members over the years as friends pass away. “Membership is only $10 dollars a year and everyone is welcome,” said Lolita. “We all appreciate new members. You do not need to be a member, however, to participate in our activities.”

In 2016 there were an estimate 500-600 seniors over the age of 60. The percentage of seniors in the community will continue to grow as the baby boomers continue to reach retirement. Everyone can certainly find an opportunity to make new friends and participate in many activities at the Baker Senior Center.