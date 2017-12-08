Alyssa Boucher Visits the Freshman Class

Another fun fact about France is that if you buy produce and meat, they are generally taxed less than when you buy junk food.

By Jenna Paul

On Nov. 28, 2017, Alyssa Boucher from Marseille, France, came to visit the freshman class. Alyssa, born in the United States, attended Central Oklahoma State University. While there, she majored in French and spent a year abroad. After visiting France she fell in love with their culture. She now lives in France and teaches English at a college. The freshman class had prepared several questions for her to answer.

They asked about healthcare, differences between colleges, wedding ceremonies, and the different eating habits between the United States and France. Alyssa’s favorite place to visit in France is Brittany, located by the Atlantic Ocean. Did you know in France there are several different meal courses, and they never all go on the table at once? They have appetizers, first course, main dish, and dessert. The freshmen found it intriguing that college and healthcare are free.

Another fun fact about France is that if you buy produce and meat, they are generally taxed less than when you buy junk food. Alyssa Boucher is the daughter of Brian and Terri Downing. They were happy to learn about France and its culture, and they would like to end this interview with a French goodbye – Au Revoir.