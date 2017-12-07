Villa Happenings
Mrs. Oberlander’s second grade class from Plevna visited the residents and read to them. Residents always enjoy the children visiting. Pictured are Dina Beyers, Jackson Robertus, Devyn Schwartz, Blaine Buerkle, Colton Lane, Tucker MacYeaple and Emma Thielen.
Left: Dina Beyers is happy that she can share a story with Erna Losing and Gladys Morris.
Bottom Right: Superior Care Villa received many pumpkins and gourds of different sizes, shapes and color that were grown by the Plevna FFA class. The harvest added to the spirit of the Thanksgiving season. Pictured are Mr. Isaacs, the instructor and his son Wyatt.
