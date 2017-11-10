Wyrick sentenced on weapon assault charge

A Baker man was sentenced Tuesday in District Court to five years deferred imposition of sentence with all but ten days suspended for felony assault with a weapon.

By Angel Wyrwas

Chace Wyrick, 25, pleaded nolo contendere in August to the charge as well as a misdemeanor partner or family assault charge per a plea agreement.

In February, Baker Police responded to a 911 call about a domestic situation. The investigation revealed that after becoming intoxicated, Wyrick and his girlfriend began arguing. As the argument escalated, Wyrick physically attacked the girl and fired an unloaded .45 pistol at her. She was able to escape and get help.

Attorney Darcy Wassmann recommended sentencing as put forth in the plea agreement and defense counsel agreed with the recommendation. Defense Attorney Brad Arndorfer stated that Wyrick had completed treatment at Rimrock Addiction Treatment Center in Billings. He also stated that Wyrick and his girlfriend were now engaged explaining that he had a great support system between their two families. Wyrick addressed the court and thanked Judge Murnion for letting him go to treatment.

Judge Murnion handed down a sentence of one year in the Fallon County Detention Center with all but thirty days suspended, giving Wyrick credit for the 32 days he’d previously spent in jail at the time of his arrest and a fine of $1000 with $500 suspended for the partner or family member assault charge. On count two, Wyrick was given five years deferred imposition of sentence with all but ten days suspended. He was also fined $5000 with $4000 suspended. Counts one and two to run consecutively. If Wyrick successfully completes his sentence, he can apply to have the felony charge withdrawn from his record.

“The court cannot ignore the facts in the case,” said Judge Murnion. “This could’ve potentially been a much worse case. The charges are very serious. Though this sentence will allow you to keep your job and provide for your family, you will be under strict conditions for six years. You need to sit in jail and think about what you did and what it would be like if you had to stay in jail.”

Judge Murnion made note that Wyrick did not have any prior felonies and the fact he acknowledged having an alcohol addiction was in Wyrick’s favor. As part of his 29 standard conditions of probation, Wyrick will have to complete 40 hours of anger management classes and continue his outpatient recovery.