Wild Game Feed moves to bigger location

By Angel Wyrwas

Not many other events in Fallon County, Montana donate more money to non-profit organizations than the Stan Wagner Memorial Wild Game Feed. “Every single dollar raised by this event goes to hand-picked local organizations,” said Wendy Wagner. “How do we do that? We don’t. The community does it by always showing up and giving.”

The event has grown in size each year. Thirteen years ago the night consisted of 40 people eating some elk spaghetti waiting to see who won the one gun they were raffling off. Now so many people show up that this year’s wild game feed had to find a bigger venue.

“We hosted around 600 people last year,” said Wendy. “It was pretty crowded in the fairgrounds exhibit hall. This year we are going to hold the event in the barn at the fairgrounds so there is more room to play games and move around in.”

Originally known as the Wild Game Feed, the event was renamed two years ago after Jake and Wendy Wagner’s 16-year-old son, Stan, died in an automobile accident. That year, friends and hunters started a memorial scholarship fund for Baker High School graduating seniors. Jake and Wendy purchase a gun each year that is auctioned to raise money for the scholarship fund. Kathy Newstrom also raffles one of her beautiful quilts and donates the proceeds to the fund.

The 14th Annual Stan Wagner Memorial Wild Game Feed will take place at 4 p.m. on Nov. 18, at the Fallon County Fairgrounds in Baker, Montana. That evening people will feast on wild game dishes prepared by Jake Wagner of Hanging W Meats. The free will offering dinner will be serving favorite dishes including buffalo meatballs, mountain lion baked beans, antelope stroganoff, moose spaghetti and two types of chili: Big Horn and black bear. Other meats served will include deer, elk and moose. “It is a great way to try some different meat,” said Wendy, “and my husband is an excellent cook.”

Sons of the American Legion will serve the ample buffet and the American Legion will provide the bar for the evening. Devon Banister, KFLN personality, will emcee the event.

More than 70 guns have been sponsored to be raffled and auctioned off throughout the evening. The eleven most expensive prizes will be awarded by the famous hat auction. Dale Hande from Rhame, ND will auction the twelve hats. Each hat is numbered and numbers will be drawn for eleven winners.

Even though all of the guns will bring a smile to the winners, the most noteworthy guns on site for the event include an Iron Frame Henry .44-40, a Commemorative Tommy Gun with matching 1911 .45 and a Deadwood/Wildbill Commemorative Rifle Serial Number 0004. These are guns that bucket lists are made of.

Games take place throughout the evening and all ages of youth compete for prizes ranging from candy and toys to bows and BB guns. There really is something for everyone.

As of the 2016 event, the Wild Game Feed is approaching half a million dollars donated to organizations in or directly connected to Fallon County. This year’s donations will be distributed to Peace Lutheran Church, the Wibaux Ambulance Service and Civic Club and Camp Needmore. “We strive to put on an event that brings both young and old together for one night of fun,” said Wendy, “and it works.”10