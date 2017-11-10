Villa Happenings

GAMES
Editor's Picks
-
2017 Halloween -Gallery
-
Fallon County awarded over $2,000,000 in disaster assistance
-
Teal pumpkins signal allergy friendly trick-or-treating
-
Boy Scouts collect donations for Community Cupboard
-
Wheeler competes at the NILE High School Rodeo Showcase
-
Country Neighbors – Fall 2017
-
Baker Student becomes published poet
-
Girl Scouts Trick-or-Treat for Community Cupboard
-
Amazing and abundant recovery for two injured fifth graders
-
City Judge election will be mail in ballot only