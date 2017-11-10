Student Council Activity

Student Council Advisors, Mr. Isaacs and Mr. Sawers organized an end of the month Fun Activity on Nov. 3. The Fun Activity took place during 7th period for students in grades 6-12th. The group played Four Square, and from the stories that were told, Mr. Sawers dominated that game in the end. They also had a Paper Airplane-Flying contest, and Wyatt Isaacs was able to fly his paper airplane the farthest. The students had a good time, and look forward to the Fun Activity Period for next month.

