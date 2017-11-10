State of Montana now accepting proposals to address suicide prevention

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director Sheila Hogan announced today that the State of Montana is now accepting proposals to provide grants for evidenced-based suicide prevention efforts in schools and communities.

Deadline to submit proposals is Dec. 1

“This is an important step forward as we work collectively to implement the most effective suicide prevention programs across our state,” Hogan said. “I know that Montanans are fully engaged and committed to addressing this difficult issue, and I am right there with them.”

The deadline to apply for funding is 2 p.m. on December 1, 2017.

Last Legislative session, Governor Steve Bullock included in his budget $1 million to support suicide prevention programs. Ultimately, the funding was included in HB 118 that was carried by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy.

Those eligible to apply include schools, Tribes, Tribal and Urban health organizations, local governments, non-profit and community organizations, professional organizations, and other organizations on a case-by-case basis.

The bill authorized DPHHS to make grants for:

School-based suicide prevention activities ($250,000), and

Community-based suicide prevention activities, including veteran organizations ($500,000). The community-based grants must be supervised by a health care provider.

House Bill 118 also specified the remaining $250,000 in funds for continued implementation of the January 2017 Native Youth Suicide Reduction Strategic Plan.

An entity may apply with a project that seeks to access both school-based or community-based funding sources.

Each offeror will be required to submit a quarterly report of grant activities and cumulative evaluation data to DPHHS.

In addition, each offeror will be required to submit a summary report 1) at the end of the first year and 2) at the end of the biennium on the outcomes of the grant activities and whether an objective decrease in the suicide rate occurred in their communities. The summary report must be provided to both the DPHHS and to the 2019 Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.

Hogan said the follow up reports will provide valuable information in the future. “We want to be able to learn which programs are truly the most effective for Montana as this information will no doubt influence future funding decisions,” she said.

To be eligible for a grant under either fund, an entity shall demonstrate credible evidence that the activity to be funded is effective in preventing suicide.

An activity must be considered effective if it meets one or more of the following criteria:

•it has been cited as effective by peer-reviewed research or literature;

•it was a formally adopted recommendation of the Montana suicide review team; or

•it increases knowledge of and response to adverse childhood experiences.

Proposals must be submitted in accordance with the requirements listed in the solicitation which can be found online on the state procurement website (eMacs) at bids.mt.gov. This is a formal process; therefore, questions should be submitted on the Q&A board of the eMacs site or directed to the single point of contact listed in the solicitation.