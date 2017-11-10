Plevna woman pleads not guilty to drug charges

Shanna Medearis, 32, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges during her arraignment in District Court October 10.

By Angel Wyrwas

Medearis, of Plevna, was charged with seven felonies and three misdemeanors including drug distribution, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Court documents state that through a series of Facebook Messenger messages with Aaron Warner, the Fallon County Sheriff’s Department ascertained that Medearis had allegedly been using and selling methamphetamine.

In March, Deputy Wells and Undersheriff Eisele interviewed Warner on suspicion of burglary and theft. Warner, currently facing theft and drug charges, informed them that he had purchased both meth and marijuana from Medearis.

Court documents further reveal that on March 30 a search warrant was initiated on the defendant’s residence, vehicle and camper. Drugs, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and other notebooks, cell phones and SD cards were seized. Drugs verified by the Montana Department of Justice Forensic Science Division include LSD, Psilocyn (commonly known as mushrooms), Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

Medearis remains free on a $15,000 bond. A trial date has not been set.