Nonfatal crash on Highway 7

By Angel Wyrwas

At approximately 7:20 Monday morning two vehicles were involved in an accident 15 miles north of Baker on Highway 7. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, both cars were following behind a snow plow when one vehicle got into white out conditions and hit the car in front of them. 2 adults and one teenager had minor injuries and were sent to Fallon Medical Complex for evaluation. Both vehicles sustained major damage. The Baker Fire Department, Fallon County EMS and the Fallon County Sheriff’s Department. The incident is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.