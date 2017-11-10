Lincoln Elementary Reading Tree

At Lincoln Elementary the Kindergarten, First Grade and Second Grade teachers and students were asked to “Fall into reading for the month of October!”

By Julaine Wedemeyer

At Lincoln Elementary the Kindergarten, First Grade and Second Grade teachers and students were asked to “Fall into reading for the month of October!” by reading as many books as possible! In all, the classrooms from Lincoln read 250 stories! As a fun way to track, each time a classroom or student read a book, the information was written onto a leaf and then put on display, as shown in the picture for all of the school and those coming in and out of Lincoln to see! Well done to all of the teachers, students, and staff at Lincoln! In November, the theme will be to “Gobble up good books!”