Legal Tip of the Week

that time is running out to file your Cobell claim and receive a settlement payment? The deadline to file a claim is November 27, 2017. Thousands of Montanans have yet to file a claim. You may be able to file a claim if you had an Individual Indian Money (IIM) Account or if you owned land held in trust by the US government. Contact Garden City Group, who handles the settlement payments, to file your claim: 1-800-961-6109.

