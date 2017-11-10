Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

• proactive patrols of the residential, business, and school areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Barton Briggs Churchill, Bozeman, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 79/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 10/23/17.

•Kyle F. Donahue, Fulda, Minn., speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 95/65, bond forfeited $120, ticket issued 10/19/17.

•Franklin John Koumaros, Shoreline, Wash., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 10/16/17.

City Court

•George J. Gosman, Baker, speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 35/25, bond forfeited $55, ticket issued 10/10/17.

•Klayton Paul Gray, Baker, animals creating a nuisance, bond forfeited $60, ticket issued 10/6/17.