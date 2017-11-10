Junior High Basketball

On Nov. 3, Coach Schwartz and Coach Webb traveled to Terry with their teams to play four games of basketball. The scores for these games were Girls B – Plevna 12, Terry 6; Girls A – Plevna 23, Terry 44; Boys B – Plevna 12, Terry 36; Boys A – Plevna 30, Terry 42. Congratulations on your win Girls B Team!

Nov. 4, the teams played in Plevna against Sacred Heart. The scores were Girls B – Plevna 6, Sacred Heart 35; Girls A – Plevna 23, Terry 37; Boys B – Plevna 10, Sacred Heart 24; Boys A ending after a close game with a score of Plevna 30, Sacred Heart 33.

The next game was held Nov. 7 in Plevna against Wibaux. The last JH Cougar Basketball games will be played Nov. 11 at home against Melstone. The following weekend, Nov. 17 and 18 are the JH Basketball Tournaments at Sacred Heart. Good Luck Cougars in the tournament.