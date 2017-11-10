Judge’s Corner: Failure to Obtain Landowner’s Permission for Hunting & Penalties

Section 87-6-415 MCA. Failure to obtain landowner’s permission for hunting. (1) A resident or nonresident shall obtain permission of the landowner, the lessee, or their agents before taking or attempting to take nongame wildlife, predatory animals, game animals, or wolves while hunting on private property.

Submitted by Judge Nicole M. Benefiel

Penalties: 87-6-415 (2) MCA. A person who violates this section shall, upon conviction for a first offense, be fined $135. (3) A person convicted of a second offense of hunting on private property without obtaining permission of the landowner within 5 years shall be fined not less than $500 or more than $1000. (4) In addition, the person, upon conviction under subsection (3) or forfeiture of bond or bail: (a) may be subject to forfeiture of any current hunting, fishing, or trapping license issued by this state and the privilege to hunt, fish, or trap in this state or to use state lands for recreational purposes for a period of time set by the court; and (b) may be ordered to make restitution for property damage resulting from the violation in an amount and manner to be set by the court. The court shall determine the manner and amount of restitution after full consideration of the convicted person’s ability to pay the restitution. Upon good cause shown by the convicted person, the court may modify any previous order specifying the amount and manner of restitution. Full payment of the amount of restitution ordered must be made prior to the release of state jurisdiction over the person convicted.

Failure to Obtain Landowner’s Permission for Hunting & Penalties

