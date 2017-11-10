Halloween Safety

October 31, Kodie Olsen with her two assistants, Mattie Mastel and Jolyn Rost, shared information with the elementary students about being safe while “Trick or Treating” on Halloween night.

By Cole Edgell

October 31, Kodie Olsen with her two assistants, Mattie Mastel and Jolyn Rost, shared information with the elementary students about being safe while “Trick or Treating” on Halloween night. They discussed the importance of being alert and aware of those around you as you go out and visit homes.

Kodie told the kids to stay on the sidewalks because going on the roads can be dangerous with traffic. They also spoke about what to do when a stranger speaks to you. Kodie, Mattie and Jolyn demonstrated what to do if a stranger offered them candy from the side of the road; they should not take it and avoid that person. Kodie also told students not to go into anybody’s house even if they offer to let you come in and visit. She advised the kids to make sure they had safe costumes from which they could see clearly, and to be sure, their costumes would not trip them.

The Fallon County Extension Office provided “Trick or Treat” bags for each student with information on 4-H and a glow stick. The Baker Police Department provided glow sticks for the children because it is a good idea to have a light so the cars can see where the little ghosts and goblins are. I am sure that after hearing all these great safety tips, the students had a fun, spooky, and safe Halloween night of “Trick or Treating”.