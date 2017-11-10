On Oct. 31, the Plevna elementary enjoyed their Halloween party.

By Cole Edgell

On Oct. 31, the Plevna elementary enjoyed their Halloween party. The K-5 students dressed up in their costumes and paraded down the hall going through each classroom. After the parade, they gathered in the lunchroom where there were games and snacks waiting for them.

The ghosts and goblins chose their snacks and sat down to eat them. When the kids were done, they started playing the games that were set up for them. The high school students helped run the games and handed out snacks. There were many games for them to play such as Ring Toss, Pin the Nose on the Pumpkin, Bean Bag Toss, Golf, Bowling, and Musical Chairs. After the fun ended, the students were all ready for a safe evening of “Trick-or-Treating”.