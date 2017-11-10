FWP offers game meat to those in need

FWP Game Warden, Zack Phillips, for Fallon and Carter Counties would like the public’s help in getting game animals that have been ceased to families that want and need the meat.

By Angel Wyrwas

FWP Game Warden, Zack Phillips, for Fallon and Carter Counties would like the public’s help in getting game animals that have been ceased to families that want and need the meat. “For instance, sometimes I have a deer that belongs to no one,” said Phillips, “and rather than taking the meat to Mile City (the regional office) I would love to keep it local.”

“The Community Cupboard cannot take meat that hasn’t been professionally processed,” Phillips continued, “and they do not have the means to have that done. So I thought if someone wanted to process the meat themselves they could let me know and that way I could contact them when I had an animal.”

Contact FWP Warden Zach Phillips at (406) 853-7400 to request game meat. Also, if a person wishes to donate money to have an animal processed locally and donated to someone in need, they should contact Warden Phillips.