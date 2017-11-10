Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Nov. 9, 2007 —

The Baker Hotel, a grand old building, is coming down. The Hotel officially opened in 1917 and through the years it changed hands many times before it was finally closed. . .Unofficial City election results show John Beach receiving 202 votes and Pat Ehret 62 for the alderman position in Ward Two; Steve Fradenburgh received 174 votes for alderman in Ward One. . .High temperature Nov. 4 was 65 degrees. Low temperature Nov. 5 was 12 degrees. . .American Legion is in the process of installing a fitting memorial to the veterans of all wars who have served their country from Fallon County and surrounding area. . .Baker Spartan football team defeated the Glasgow Scotties in the state quarter finals Nov. 3. They are moving on to the state semi-final game when they host the Fort Benton Longhorns Nov. 10. . .Spartan volleyball team placed third in the divisional tournament in Colstrip, Nov. 1-3. . .Braylea Wyrick is pictured with her poppy poster which took third place at state during the 2006-07 school year. . .Baker Furniture is having their 71st anniversary sale Nov. 8-10.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Nov. 7, 1997 —

Baker High School Teacher of the Year Award for 1997 has been given to Mr. Bob Curry. . .The Calcutta, sponsored by the Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, was a success in terms of funds raised for local projects. Eighty-five tickets were sold and approximately 150 people enjoyed the delicious meal and music by “Little Missouri”. . .Lakeview Mini Store has a new name and new owner. It is now called T.J.’s and is owned by Gary and Ruby Bruce. . .Norita Fried is now writing the Plevna News. . .Costume Contest prize winners at the Corner Bar were: Maria Braun – Whoopi Goldberg, Larry and Peggy Niemerg and Pat and Sharon Harrison – Cat in the Hat, Teresa Rieger and Molly Barkley – Copenhagen and Skoal cans. . .Baker Spartans won their first round playoff game against Three Forks, 43-28. The Spartans will now travel to Frenchtown to take on the Broncs for the second round play-off Nov. 8. . .Marine Lance Cpl. Eric Reetz, son of Harvey and Renee Reetz of Baker, has departed on a six month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Nov. 5, 1987 —

Kent Wood, son of Roy and Judy Wood, has been chosen as a member of the McDonald’s Band. Kent is a tuba player and has been in band eight years. . .Tom McGonigal and Walt Ehman were elected aldermen in the City election. . .Lifeline has been installed at Fallon Memorial Hospital. Lifeline is a personal emergency response system that can be installed in any home that has a telephone. The base unit is located at the nurses’ station in Fallon Memorial Hospital. . .Edward and Bertha Koenig celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 10. . .Joel West, Fallon County Planner and Disaster Emergency Systems coordinator, has accepted a position in Worthington, Minn. . .Baker Spartan football team begins playoffs and play Shepherd at Shepherd in the quarter final game. Seniors on the team include Todd Anderson, Mike Wheeler, Lyn Askin, Rob Stanton, Joel Bechtold and Chuck Mahon. . .Butcher hogs, 220-260 lbs. sold for $34.00-$35.50, heiferettes sold for $46.00-$52.00.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Nov. 3, 1977 —

There will be a radiothon for the Baker Community Fund Drive. The radiothon will be broadcast Monday, Nov. 7, over KFLN from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. . .Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Kusler observed their golden wedding anniversary Oct. 30. . .Chamber of Commerce president Bob Herbst reports most businesses, including both banks, will be closed honoring Veterans Day, Nov. 11. . .Fallon County Farm Bureau hosted a family potluck dinner for their annual meeting Oct. 21. Robert Neumann of Baker and Cecil Brown of Ismay were elected to lead the organization in the coming year. . .Two local teachers were featured on the program at the recent MEA state convention in Glendive. Don Dilworth was co-leader of a math sectional and Mikell Neumann was a member of a panel fielding questions about the use of the school library. . .Recent newcomers to Baker are Dan and Juelie McLean (pictured) with their one year old son Luke. Dan is the new Soil Conservation Service (SCS) soil scientists party leader, replacing Mike Jackson on the Fallon County Soil Survey.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Nov. 8, 1967 —

Bennie Geving was elected president of the Farmers Union Oil Co. Wednesday evening. One hundred sixty people attended the 18th annual stockholders meeting in the parish hall of St. John’s Catholic Church. . .Jack Sikorski narrowly escaped serious injury when he fell approximately 25 feet while working in his elevator. He is hospitalized in Ekalaka with a fractured jaw. . .Mr. and Mrs. Art Meccage visited in the western part of the state prior to attending the Democratic State Convention in Helena. . .Mr. and Mrs. Roy McClain left Friday for the Hamilton Funds Convention held in Las Vegas, Nov. 4-6. . .Brownie Troop No. 173 met at the home of Mrs. Phyllis Randash, Nov. 6. They played games, then went down to the lake to pick cattails and weeds to make pictures out of. Patti Randash served treats.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 31, 1957 —

United States Senator Mike Mansfield appeared briefly in Baker Saturday while enroute from Glendive and other southeastern Montana towns to Billings. . .Jim Wiseman, 13 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Wiseman, is in Fallon County Memorial Hospital with a shattered big toe on his right foot as a result of a hunting accident Sunday afternoon. . .Miss Edwina Eichenberg returned Tuesday from a nine week visit in California with a nephew, Herbert Blaser. . .Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Rustad and sons of Livingston visited over the weekend with the Kenneth Rustad family. . .Beverly Quenzer and Larry Lindstrom, both juniors, won the titles of queen and king at the high school carnival Wednesday night. . .A 36 hour continuous grand opening will be held at Joe Steffes’ Gambles Store which is completely remodeled and restocked with new merchandise after a disastrous fire July 18 which caused stock loss and destroyed all the fixtures.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Nov. 6, 1947 —

Mr. Mason was found dead in his ranch home Sunday by a young nephew. Death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A note found written by the dead man said, “Get rid of that sorrel horse, he’s a man killer. He darn near killed me.” It seemed he was too severely injured to go for help and his suffering increased to the extent where he felt compelled to take his own life. The coroner and other authorities judged Mason died about two weeks before his death was discovered. He was not married and had lived 34 years near Ismay. . .Baker Lions Club held a party at Grainger Hall Saturday evening in commemoration of receiving their club charter in October 1946. . .Mr. and Mrs. L. F. Burns and Mrs. Walter Sieler and daughter returned Sunday from Aberdeen, S.D. . .Oranges, ten lbs. bag 59¢; cigarettes, all brands, $1.65 carton; Purex, gallon jug, 47¢.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Nov. 4, 1937 —

Baker Woman’s Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary at a Montana products dinner at the North Church next Tuesday. . .Dave Nelson, Ed Nelson and Jim Kochel went hunting Sunday and Monday in the Knowlton Hills accompanied by Sam Kochel and Walter Fleming. They returned to Baker with guns empty and nothing to show for it. . .Dr. W. H. Blakemore enjoyed a few days hunting with friends out of Forsyth this week. . .Oscar Rogers returned the first part of the week from his visit with relatives in Kansas and Oklahoma. As a treat to his local friends, Oscar brought back a few persimmons which were a special novelty to those who had never seen the fruit before. . .Sammie and Jimmie, went hunting Monday and brought home a bag of fine ducks. Mrs. Samsel prepared a tasty duck dinner at her home and covers were laid for Mr. and Mrs. Ovens, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Schroth, Dr. and Mrs. B. R. Tarbox, and the hosts. . .Saturday evening Connie Williams was hostess at a Halloween party.