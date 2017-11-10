On Nov 1 and 2 there is a Mexican holiday coinciding with the holidays of “All Saints and All Souls Day”.

By Jessica Paul

On Nov 1 and 2 there is a Mexican holiday coinciding with the holidays of “All Saints and All Souls Day”. El Día de los Muertos literally translates to “The Day of the Dead”. On Nov. 1, people spend their day creating decorations, costumes, and preparing food for their celebration. This day is also a time to remember and celebrate the children who have passed on. Then on November 2nd, they celebrate the lives of the adult loved ones who have passed away. This celebration usually includes bright colored costumes, dances, parades, and traditional food and drink. There are altars set up with candles, cut paper designs, flowers, and food and drinks, which the loved ones enjoyed. The family may lay out marigolds, since they have a strong smell. We had a short celebration during study hall on Nov. 2 in which Miss Parker shared with us the Mexican traditions of El Día de los Muertos. She served hot chocolate and a sweet bread similar to what they do when celebrating this holiday in Mexico.