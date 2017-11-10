Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, OCT. 30, 2017

9:00 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Member; Roy Rost, Member and Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:00 AM No one appeared for Public Comment

9:15 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF OCTOBER 23-27, 2017

Still reviewing

9:15 AM MINUTES APPROVAL OF CLOSED SESSION MINUTES FOR OCTOBER 23, 2017

Still reviewing

9:25 AM Chuck Lee, DES/911 Coordinator joined.

9:30 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Oil and Gas Revenue Report – Jason reported this quarter is down from last quarter but is up from the same quarter one year ago.

Baker Lake article – Jason reported there is another article, regarding the Baker Lake, in the Billings Gazette this morning.

BLM Meeting – The BLM meeting went well last week, with mostly proponents attending. Jason did let other surrounding Counties know that Fallon County was sending a letter of support. A recommendation was received regarding Counties submitting a letter to MACo asking them to weigh in on the matter.

FUEL TAX – New rules are out and the County can review project lists; complete the requirements associated with the new rules and proceed with projects as approved.

INSURANCE – Jason and Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder completed a quick review of the County buildings around town. They did find a few buildings not on the insurance. The Insurance Company will need to be informed of these buildings and that they are not included on this hail claim.

9:40 AM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor and Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined.

INSURANCE (CONTINUED) – When the Hail Loss claim is closed out, the Commission can decide whether to repair the buildings at a later date. Commissioner Ranum asked the status on completion of hail claim buildings. Jason feels, with good weather, a few more weeks but probably one month as they are still waiting on materials for the metal Museum building.

9:50 AM Review/Approve Western Municipal Pay Application for Baker Lake Cleanup project.

Shannon explained the percentages of clean-up and dredging that has been completed to date.

Chuck Lee – Asked about digging the road in the lake and handling material twice.

Shannon explained the Contractor is digging a trench on the north end of the lake and over to Iron Horse Park to drain to the spillway. Most of signing is completed; most of the fence is completed; piping was placed in the staging/stock pile area so water can drain; also most of fiber rolls have been placed at the disposal area. Jason stated the work all seems to be progressing well. Shannon explained the breakdown for the Application for Payment.

Chuck Lee – Discussed getting reimbursement from FEMA for the remainder of the dewatering work.

Shannon explained it will be about another month before that part is settled.

Jason – The County Attorney advised they start the process for procurement of engineering for the wetlands. Jason got everything prepared and advertised.

Chuck – Will any information be submitted to the Public. Shannon wrote a narrative and will carbon copy everyone in that as well as submit for publication.

Signage was further discussed and the fact that debris removal will be the largest issue when the weather is poor. Coffer dam permits were sent to Army Corp. of Engineers and Fallon County Flood Plain Coordinator. The Contract Planner approved the Flood Plain permit and sent to Shannon; as soon as the Corp. permit is received Bobby stated the Road Department will be ready to build the dam.

10:10 AM TOUR BAKER LAKE PROJECT/Commission; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Chuck Lee, DES-911 Coordinator

11:15 AM Julie Straub, HRM; Trenton Harbaugh, Sheriff and Kim Cuppy, Public Health Nurse joined.

11:24 AM Commission returned

PERMISSION TO RECRUIT-CNA-PUBLIC HEALTH/Kim Cuppy, Public Health Nurse; Julie Straub, HRM

The CNA position in Public Health has opened; the current employee will stay through December 15. Permission granted to recruit.

11:30 AM Kim left the meeting.

PERMISSION TO RECRUIT-DETENTION/Trenton Harbaugh, Sheriff, Julie Straub, HRM

A Detention Officer position has opened in his Department; the current employee will stay through Thanksgiving. Permission granted to recruit.

11:35 AM Trenton left the meeting.

PERMISSION TO HIRE-CLERK-CLERK & RECORDER/Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder; Julie Straub, HRM

After the application/interview process of applicants and vetting of selected applicant, Brenda would like to offer the position to Kelsey Phillips. Permission granted to hire and signed New Hire approval form.

REVIEW COURT ORDERED COMMUNITY SERVICE JOB DESCRIPTION

The Commission discussed the draft job description for the Community Service Coordinator. Julie explained she changed the name of this position to Court Ordered otherwise it implies it is a Community Volunteer program. The Commission will further review and discuss at a later date.

11:45 AM Julie left the meeting.

11:45 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF OCTOBER 23-27, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of October 23-27, 2017, with corrections. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none, 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

11:48 AM CLOSED SESSION MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF OCTOBER 23, 2017

Commissioner Ranum refused to read the closed session minutes. Commissioner Rost then made the motion to approve the Closed Session minutes of October 23, 2017. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the Chair to second the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. Motion carried.

11:50 AM COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Review/Approve Braun Intertec Geotechnical Authorization Contract for the Airport Project/The Commission reviewed/approved and Commission Chair-Baldwin signed.

Review/Approve Amendment Number 1/WIC Immunization Program/The Commission reviewed/approved and Commission Chair-Baldwin signed.

Review List of Off-Season Duties Relating to Fairgrounds/The Commission had further questions. This will be further reviewed and discussed with the Special Projects Maintenance worker, Fair Board and Julie Straub, HRM at a later date.

11:58 AM Commissioner Rost made motion to accept the resignation of the Detention Officer and the Public Health Department CNA. Commissioner Ranum seconds the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion Carried Unanimously.

12:02 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess for lunch. Commissioner Ranum seconds the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

NOON RECESS

1:15 PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Member; Roy Rost, Member; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15 PM PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one attended for Public Comment

1:30 PM PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES/Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant

Flood Plain Permit – Forrest Sanderson, Contract Planner Amended the flood plain permit for the Upper Baker Lake Reservoir.

LOMR – Brosz Engineering is working to meet the FEMA deadline changes to the LOMR submitted on behalf of Baker Metal’s property west of town.

Zoning – Working on Zoning for the City of Baker in preparation of the upcoming meeting.

Public Hearing – Notice went in the paper, last week, for the adoption of the legislative changes to amend the Fallon County Subdivision Regulations. The Public Hearing will be held November 15, 2017.

Town of Plevna – Working with the Town of Plevna on their Subdivision Regulations; scheduled for a potential hearing on November 27, 2017.

Emails – Has been having problems with Outlook after the Microsoft update so Mary was not getting her emails; IT resolved the issue.

1:34 PM Mary left the meeting.

1:53 PM LANDFILL SCALE QUOTES/Tom Kachel, Landfill Manager

Quotes – Tom received two (2) scale quotes; one for above ground and one for below ground. Tom explained the below ground scale is the best option due to all the mud and other items falling into the pit; easier access for cleaning purposes. The quote includes everything except digging the pit and electrical.

Discussion – Tom stated they would need to make the decision whether they would keep the old scale or rent a temporary scale while the new one is being installed. Otherwise, there would be no scale for 4-6 weeks during the installation process. Tom will research other vendors and Commission will determine if or when to go to bid.

Signage – Tom discussed the solar sign for the Landfill, to be placed near the Container Site. This will be informational for garbage trucks and others (i.e. the Landfill roads are impassible, etc.).

Container Site Closure – Tom would like permission to close the Container Site November 11 for the Veteran’s Day Holiday. Commission granted permission as long as Tom gets it noticed in the Fallon County Times, Facebook and the County’s Web Page. Tom will do so.

2:09 PM Tom left the meeting.

2:30 PM SANITARIAN/NON-TYPICAL INPSECTION FEES/Richard Menger, Sanitarian

Whatever is decided needs to go to the Health Board, who will in turn review with the Commission.

Drain fields – Rich explained he just wanted people to do things correctly back when the Regulations were first written. Rich feels $200 is a reasonable fee for this service. Rich explained the amount of work involved when assisting with a drain field and feels he probably puts 8-10 hours into each. If it were a Subdivision, that charge would be, per site, within the Subdivision. At this time Subdivision fees do not include drain fields but feels they could add the additional fee and it would be all inclusive.

Other Inspections (such as termite) – Rich explained there have been no documented termite cases in Fallon County, only wood eating ants, and that was found one (1) time only.

Health Board – Rich will ask to have the fees placed on the Health Board Agenda.

2:37 PM Rich left the meeting.

3:00 PM BREAK

3:15 PM COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed emails, letters, various revenues received, various Department Reports, Board Minutes and Agendas.

Commission approved 6-month pay increase for Public Health employee.

TIME SHEET REVIEW

The Commission reviewed and approved October, 2017 time sheets, payroll & withholdings in the amount of $528,055.10 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

4:00 PM HAIL LOSS UPDATES/Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Terry Sukut, JGA-Architect

Since adding more crews, 34 of the 48 buildings are 71% substantially complete. The group reviewed the pay application received from the contractor. Jason and Terry will be reviewing roofs tomorrow for progress/ completion. Parkview’s I and II have areas of completion and areas that are not.

They will check on the membrane and electrical of Parkview I roof tomorrow.

Skylights – For the Library and Courthouse were to be here mid-December but may not be here until January. Jason recommends taking that out of existing Contractor’s work and have someone local take that portion over. It is felt they need to discuss the skylight issue with the sales representative; if they are not received soon, they will have to wait until spring to be installed.

Change orders – The extension of time for the Museum and the skylights was never agreed upon.

Terry and Jason explained the liquidated damages should be for the entire project, not just what is left to be finished. If someone local finishes the skylights, that leaves the Museum roof to be completed by the existing Contractor. The membrane for the Museum roof is on order and can be completed when the weather is cooler.

JGA Fees – Terry submitted a Project Fee worksheet for review. The Commission thanked Terry for coming on board to assist Jason and for being an extra set of eyes for this major project. Jason asked to keep Terry on board through the end of the inspections. Permission granted.

Terry and Jason will be addressing remaining issues with the Contractors. Terry will report the remainder of the findings, next week via conference call.

4:48 PM Terry and Jason left the meeting.

RECESS – 5:00 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess. Commissioner Ranum seconds the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

THURSDAY, NOV. 3, 2017

12:00 NOON BAKER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MONTHLY LUNCHEON MEETING – THEE GARAGE

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder