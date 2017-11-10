How you can help your neighbor stay warm this winter

Are you or someone you know worried about how you’re going to pay those home energy bills this winter?

By Energy Share of Montana

Are you or someone you know worried about how you’re going to pay those home energy bills this winter? Energy Share of Montana is accepting applications for emergency heating assistance at Action for Eastern Montana in Glendive at 406-377-3564. Energy Share is an independent nonprofit organization that helps Montanans who are facing financial difficulties which may result in loss of heat or lights in their home due to circumstances beyond their control. Energy Share helps people no matter what their heat source, but the assistance is usually only once every ten years or so because the organization is truly a source of emergency funds, intended to complement government assistance programs but not replace them.

Last year Energy Share helped 265 families in eastern Montana and 2,971 households statewide. Applications are reviewed individually, allowing applicants to explain the difficult circumstances they are facing.

The only way Energy Share can provide this individual attention to each application is through a cooperative effort. The nuts and bolts of Energy Share “happens” with the ten HRDCs across the state, and the volunteer Local Energy Share Committees that each HRDC coordinates. Committees across the state vary as dictated by the specific needs of the community. These Committee members donate many hours on behalf of the organizations they represent.

Energy Share is supported by donations from individuals, small businesses, utility companies, electric cooperatives and large electric users across Montana so your neighbors struggling with difficult circumstances don’t have to go cold.

For more information on how to apply or how to help, visit www.energysharemt.com or call 1-888-779-7589. You will also see an informational donation envelope or pledge card in your November utility bill or, if you’re a member of an electric cooperative, in the Rural Montana magazine.