Share Christmas Joy Pack a shoebox with gifts for Children in Need

This Christmas join our community in sharing joy to children around the world.

By Jolinda Allerdings

This Christmas join our community in sharing joy to children around the world. For the ninth year, the Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church of Plevna will be a drop off site for gift filled shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child. Last year individuals and groups delivered 129 shoe boxes to the church. The Lakeview Baptist Church Awana group also delivered 195 shoe boxes to Glendive. These addition boxes brought the Fallon and Carter Counties’ efforts to 334.

The community is encouraged to bring their gift filled shoe boxes to Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. during National Collection Week Nov. 13 to Nov. 17.

Every shoebox is an opportunity to share the Gospel and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas – the birth of Jesus. Many of the children have never received a Christmas gift or heard of Jesus. In those first moments when they open their shoe boxes, the children experience new found joy and a feeling of love from the people who packed the gifts. Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has delivered 146 million shoebox gifts to children in need in over 100 countries.

An update for 2017, do not include candy, toothpaste, or food.

Suggestions of items to include are small stuffed animals, shorts and T-shirts, school supplies, stickers, cups, drawstring bags, sticky notes, washcloths, coloring books, card games, jewelry, socks, water bottles, watches and many other items.

You may enclose a note to the child and a photo of yourself or your family. If you include your name and address, the child may be able to write back.

Contact Jolinda in the evenings at 406-772-5882 for a brochure describing how to pack a shoebox. To pack a shoe box online connect to www.samaritanspurse.org.