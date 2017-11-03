Runnings announces plans for new store in Baker

Plans in motion for new 50,000 sq. ft. store.

Runnings, Your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store, announced today that work has begun on a new store on Highway 12 in Baker. The 50,000 sq. ft. store will be more than four times larger than the current store located in the Lake City Shopping Mall that Runnings has been leasing since 2001 when it replaced the now defunct Quality Stores, Inc.

Runnings is a family-owned general merchandise retailer which sells thousands of items including sporting goods, clothing, footwear, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, lawn & garden supplies, toys and outdoor equipment. Runnings also offers a large inventory of hunting, fishing and archery equipment and accessories, as well as firearms. The new store will offer an extensive selection of trusted brands including DeWALT, Under Armour, Purina, Carhartt, Wrangler and Nutrena.

“Our current store is small, but customers have been very loyal to us over the years,” says Justin Stastny, Store Manager. “We’re excited to be able to thank them for their loyalty with a new store and much larger selection of what they’ve come to expect from us.”

The new store is being built on 8.5 acres of land, which the company purchased several years ago. Approximately 15 – 20 additional employees will be hired for the new store when it opens in the fall of 2018. Runnings currently owns and operates 43 stores, including two in Montana. The other Montana based store is located in Glendive.