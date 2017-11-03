Why be a part of 4-H?

4-H began as a way to give rural youth new agriculture skills and has now grown into America’s largest youth development organization. 4-H is for everyone from 5 to 19 years of age, no matter where they live or what their interest might be.

Today as it did over 100 years ago, 4-H emphasizes the traditional values that have been part of the program since its inception. 4-H projects support the personal growth and development of members through hands-on learning where they practice life skills like communicating effectively, responsibility, decision-making, record keeping and financial management.

4-H gives young people experiences where they can learn by doing, grow from failure, express their ideas, and lead. 4-H taps into their potential and empowers them to become true leaders.

With over 200 projects to choose from and youth development programs in 56 counties and 7 reservations across Montana, 4-H provides the kinds of experiences that help young people reach their full potential. 4-H is the only national youth program that is connected with higher education institutions through the land-grant university. 4-H is a part of the Cooperative Extension System, a partnership of the U.S Department of Agriculture, state land-grant universities, and local government. 4-H’s connection with the university system ensured that all curricula and teaching methods are the most up-to-date and based on the latest research.

4-H continues to appeal to youth in today’s world because the programs offered are what youth need to thrive in adulthood. The great news is that 4-H doesn’t have to end when you graduate from High School, you can continue your 4-H career and be a collegiate 4-H’er at MSU Bozeman and Billings or you can become a 4-H Leader!

New 4-H members have until June 1 to sign up for 4-H, but youth interested in shooting sports will need to be signed up by November 13, 2017. For more information on all that 4-H has to offer or how you can help promote 4-H, contact the MSU Extension Fallon-Carter Counties Office at 406-778-7110.