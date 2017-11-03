Key of Excellence: Speak with Good Purpose

To speak with good purpose simply means to speak honestly and kindly to others.

By Jessica Paul

To speak with good purpose simply means to speak honestly and kindly to others. Think before you speak! In this case, thinking means to make sure your intention is positive, and your words are sincere. Mother Teresa said, “Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. Words are very powerful! They can enlighten and uplift as well as put down and depress. In times of anger, a few hurtful words spoken in a moment of anger can affect others perhaps for an entire lifetime. On the other hand, a few kind words can make a very positive difference in how others feel and brighten their day.

Awareness is the first step in thinking before speaking. Everyone has negative thoughts, but that does not mean we have to say everything we think. The cornerstone of a healthy relationship, is speaking with good purpose. This key promotes a positive environment where people are happier, more productive, and more likely to succeed in their endeavors. A Spanish Proverb reminds us, “Don’t speak unless you can improve the silence.”

Listening with good purpose is just as important as speaking with good purpose. Mark Twain is quoted as saying, “If we were supposed to talk more than we listen, we would have two tongues and one ear.” When we listen, we are actively trying to hear something. When you truly listen to a conversation, you hear the other person’s words not just sounds. Truly listening means you feel the other person’s thoughts, expectations, memories, beliefs, and feelings. Body language, such as eye contact, tone of voice, gestures, posture, and facial expressions, is also important and often articulates more than our words. We will close with a comment made by Ronald Reagan, “Live simply, Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly.” As we go about our day, let us try to speak with good purpose and use the power of our words to uplift and enlighten others around us. (Key of Month Newsletter-Nov.)