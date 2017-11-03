Junior High Basketball

On Oct. 27, Plevna JH basketball players journeyed to Jordan

By Jessica Paul

On Oct. 27, Plevna JH basketball players journeyed to Jordan. Girls B lost 11 to 53 and Boys B lost 12 to 23. Girls A lost 11 to 53 and Boys A lost 13 to 53. Then on Oct. 28, Ekalaka came to Plevna to play four games.

The Boys B teams won 24 to 8 and the Girls B team lost 13 to 23. Girls A lost 15 to 44 and Boys A lost 32 to 38. The games with Ekalaka were fast moving and fun to watch. The next game will be Nov 3 with Plevna playing in Terry. Then on Nov. 4, the Plevna Cougars are at home playing against Sacred Heart. The games will be starting at approximately 10 a.m.