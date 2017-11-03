Junior High Basketball

in Schools · 0 Comment

On Oct. 27, Plevna JH basketball players journeyed to Jordan

 

Hayden Lane stealing the ball from an Ekalaka player.
Hadyn Mellon dribbling around the Broadus defense.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Jessica Paul

On Oct. 27, Plevna JH basketball players journeyed to Jordan. Girls B lost 11 to 53 and Boys B lost 12 to 23. Girls A lost 11 to 53 and Boys A lost 13 to 53. Then on Oct. 28, Ekalaka came to Plevna to play four games.

The Boys B teams won 24 to 8 and the Girls B team lost 13 to 23. Girls A lost 15 to 44 and Boys A lost 32 to 38. The games with Ekalaka were fast moving and fun to watch. The next game will be Nov 3 with Plevna playing in Terry. Then on Nov. 4, the Plevna Cougars are at home playing against Sacred Heart. The games will be starting at approximately 10 a.m.

      



GAMES

Add Comment