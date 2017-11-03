Holiday Cookbook Variation

Family recipes are a way of keeping our ancestry alive. Food appeals to all five of our senses and because of this it can evoke vivid memories of our childhood, of our relationships with family members who have passed away and of who we were during that time period. Preserving family recipes allows us to access these emotions any time we choose, especially during the holidays.

As many of our ancestors journeyed to this country and then to the west to settle this area, they brought family recipes from home. Some of those recipes were written down and some of them were just instant recall from making them over and over.

So this year we would like to honor all of our ancestors and time honored traditions by publishing everyone’s holiday family recipes in ethnic sections of our Holiday Cookbook.

For example, if the one thing your family has made for the holidays every year for as long as you can remember is lefsa, we’ll gladly put great, great, great grandma’s lefsa recipe in the Norwegian section of the cookbook. Or if parents have been teaching the children in your family how to make springerie cookies for generations, that will go in the German section.

Send us your recipes and if you want, send us a short tale of a memory connected to that recipe.