Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Nov. 2, 2007 —

Baker Spartans hosted the Columbus Cougars in the first play-off game Oct. 27. The Spartans came out victorious, 29-26. Lady Spartans placed second at the District Volleyball Tournament in Baker Oct. 26-27. They will compete at the Divisional Tournament this weekend in Colstrip. . .High temperature Oct. 24 was 80 degrees. . .Plevna First Baptist Church will celebrate 90 years of service, Nov. 10-11. . .A benefit for the Norman Panasuk family for incurred medical costs will be held Nov. 3 at the Plevna Community Center with a live auction afterwards at the Plevna Bar.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Oct. 31, 1997 —

The Ollie Community Club is sponsoring a Halloween dance Nov. 1 at the Ollie School. . .Tuesday, Nov. 4, is election day. Running for office this year are: Kelly Coldwell, Mayor; Rod Morris, Alderman; JoDee Pratt, Alderman; Roddy M. Rost, City Judge; and a three line write-in ballot for three candidates for sewer and/or water district director – Stanhope Addition. In Plevna, Ralph E. Higgins runs for Mayor and Dwight Loutzenhiser and John L. Miller run for the two Alderman offices. . .Baker Spartans are in the football playoffs. Their first game is against Three Forks Saturday at 1 p.m. at Three Forks. . . Tyler Junso is pictured with the large raccoon he won in Baker Furniture’s La-Z-Boy drawing. Tyler is the son of Kevin and Nikki Junso. . . Dale Hande presented three electric griddles to Toni Reetz for the Fallon County 4-H Council on behalf of GTA Feeds and Equity Co-op . . .Winners of the Draw Me A Face Contest were Shay Lynn Sieler, Bailey Woolington, Bret Sander and Crystal Hanson. . .Oct. 26, Life’s Patchwork Quilters Guild of Fallon County hosted a quilt trunk show at Fallon Medical Complex given by Mary Carter and her daughter Jane Logan, both of Ekalaka. Mary, age 80, has been making quilts for 69 years.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 29, 1987 —

Pictured are Myrtle Culver, Gail Granat, Merle Ehman and Gladys Moseley. They are holding their nursing home candle promotion sign. They plan once again to raise money to help the elderly at Fallon Memorial Nursing Home. . .Walt Roth is again restoring toys to give to Santa to distribute to needy families. . .DD’s Super Valu will have Halloween treats all day Oct. 31 – coffee, donuts, candy and goblin punch. . .Nearly three-quarters of Montana’s small business owners are dead-set against increasing the federal minimum wage. It is proposed to raise the federal minimum wage from $3.35 an hour to $4.65 an hour in stages over the next three years. . .City of Baker, Town of Plevna and Fallon County Water and/or Sewer District – Stanhope area will be holding their elections Nov. 3 to elect aldermen and directors Walter B. Ehman has filed for alderman in Ward 1 and Tom McGonigal has filed for alderman in Ward 2.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 27, 1977 —

Pictured are cross country team contenders who will be attending the state meet in Great Falls. They are John Miller, Don Wood, Terry Gill, Curtis Arnell, Danny Engesser and coach John Hecker. . .After serving a crowd of more than 2,000 hungry people, Baker Chamber of Commerce members Walt Stieg, Ashley Stanhope and Leo Ketterling hung up their pancake turners Saturday evening. . .Harry and Marion Hanson celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in the community where they have spent most of their lives. . .Michael C. Mahon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Mahon, has enlisted in the United States Navy. . .Selected 1977 Montana All State Choir member is Kyle Alexander, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. S. Alexander. He is a senior active in both band and choir, National Honor Society and sports. . .Baker Jayceens are sponsoring the first annual Ms. Senior Citizen pageant Nov. 13 in the American Legion.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Nov. 1, 1967 —

Approximately 150 former students of Fallon County rural schools participated in a school reunion at Willard Hall. Mrs. Harry Hanson was chairwoman of the event. . . Glenn Moore presided at the first meeting of the season for the Fallon County Improvement Assn. Among items discussed were the completion of the Association’s first project – paving of Plevna’s Main Street. . .Lynnda Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Malcom, was named to “Who’s Who in American Universities and Colleges”. She is a senior at EMC and is majoring in French and physical education. . .Karl Pleissner was honored by his neighbors on the occasion of his 85th birthday. . .Dr. Melvin Rogstad was named to the local Selective Service Board to replace T. V. Crichfield who has served on the board for 12 years.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 24, 1957 —

High school students Mel and Margery Dahl, children of Mr. and Mrs. John Dahl, were injured in a two car accident on their way to school in Baker from Camp Crook. One of the oil workers in the second car, Tilman Knutson, was transferred to the Miles City hospital. . .Pat Plummer was elected president of the Golden West Electric Coop. . . A chartered bus arrived in Plevna Saturday, bringing hunters from Minneapolis, Chicago, Wisconsin and other states. Tubby Rost arranged places for them to stay and guides to show them where to hunt. . .N. M. Wellenstein reported the following recent real estate transactions: Ambrose Thielen purchased the Bill Thielen farm; the Pete Thielens have moved onto the Ambrose Thielen ranch; and Matt Thielen is now the new owner of the Mellie Herbst residence. . .The sale of farm machinery and stock at the Donald C. Johnson ranch 24 miles south of Baker is attracting considerable attention.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Oct. 30, 1947 —

Wokal’s Orchestra will provide music for the annual Farmer’s Frolic sponsored by Legion Post No. 35. . .Art Kuehn was elected president of the Montana Association of County Commissioners at the organization’s annual convention. . .Dean Sinclair suffered fractured vertebrae in his neck when his car rolled over between Baker and Beach. . .Dean, Dorothy and Dolores Randash, the three surviving Randash quadruplets, were judged to be in “100 percent good health” following their first medical check-up in Miles City since their birth June 14. . .Jerry Smeltzer took over duties as president of the University of Montana’s Alpha Kappy Psi fraternity. Smeltzer, a veteran of five years in the Army, is a senior in law school and a 1935 graduate of Baker High School. . .Attending the first meeting of Baker Air Scout Squadron were Jay Reynolds, Kenny Kochel, Buzz Flint, Ray Stevens, Clyde Brown, Gene Kirschten, Leonard Wang, Francis Kirschten and Glenn Wiseman. . .Bud Bowen made arrangements for remodeling a meat market which should open up during the next month. . .LaVonne Varner and Ambrose Thielen were married Saturday morning in Plevna.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 28, 1937 —

More than 200 men attended an irrigation meeting in Marmarth with representatives of the North Dakota Water Commission. Irrigation projects on the Missouri River and the Little Beaver were discussed. Mr. Hill, railroad official, said his company has spent millions in bringing people and stock to this country, only to ship the stock out at half price and feed in at half price. The railroad doesn’t want to make the same mistake twice, he said, and is willing to cooperate in water conservation which it believes will help. . .Rev. Gunnar Gunseth of Minneapolis will be the new pastor of the American Lutheran Church. . .Bank of Baker explained the principle of FDIC and said deposits of up to $5,000 were insured. . .Newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Roy Kidde were tendered a charivari and buggy ride Monday evening ending with a dance at Wildwood. . .Depression priced grocery items were 2 lbs. of coffee for 55 cents; two heads of lettuce for 15 cents.