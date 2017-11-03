An event to inspire your holiday spirit

The holidays can be a time of hectic, stressful planning and busyness

By Angel Wyrwas

The holidays can be a time of hectic, stressful planning and busyness. Two area churches, Assemblies of God and the Baker Community Church have come together to host the fifth annual Holiday Inspiration Event: Live Fully through the Holiday Season. This ladies’ gathering will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the marvelously decorated Fallon County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

“Holidays seem to be a stressful time of year for so many people,” said event coordinator Beth Epley. “There are more people around, more family, more shopping and more expectations. We created this event to give a fun, stress free place for women to relax, taste food, and enjoy. We want to remind each other that the holidays can be a magical time of the year and to remember the reason for the season. We can refocus, prioritize and find time to appreciate all this season has to offer.”

Anyone wishing to get into the holiday spirit will enjoy this blissful extravaganza. Sample an array of delicious holiday foods, dining together, while listening to an inspirational story. A little recipe book of the holiday food samples will be gifted to all those in attendance.

The Holiday Inspiration Event’s guest speaker is local blogger, wife and mother of three little girls, Sadie Pinkey. Her message is on this year’s Live Fully theme.

Ten area vendors have been invited to offer ladies a convenient way to complete some holiday shopping. Attendees will have a chance to win many different door prizes including the grand prize of a complete set of dishes and all the décor to set a beautiful holiday table.

Monies from this free will offering event will benefit the Hannah House in Billings. Hannah House is a residential facility for young women who find themselves pregnant or have other life controlling issues. The house provides a structured program for each girl, including training in the practical aspects of living, counseling and spiritual help, as well as education and career guidance. We house our residents free of charge during their pregnancy or time of crisis and are a positive influence in their life when they need it most.

Grab your mother, sister, teenage daughter, best friend or any other woman in your life and enjoy a few peaceful hours of inspiration before the holiday hustle and bustle.