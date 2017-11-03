Cattle Nutrition Seminars

Feed cost account for the largest input cost in ranching operation.

By Elin Kittelmann, County Agent

Feed cost account for the largest input cost in ranching operation. Are you feeding your livestock the most efficient way possible? Join us for our cattle nutrition seminar Nov. 14 in Ekalaka and Nov. 15 in Baker.

The program will be in Ekalaka on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Parish Hall. The program will be held in conjunction with the Annual Carter County Sheep and Cattle Growers Meeting. The Meeting with start at 1 p.m. with the nutrition program beginning around 4 p.m. There will be a meal, silent auction and door prizes.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15 the program will be held at the Fallon County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall starting at 10 a.m. The program will include lunch. There will be a $10 fee and please RSVP with the Extension Office at 406-778-7110.

Program Topics will include:

Cow Herd Nutrition and Alternative Feed/By-Products. Dr. Greg Lardy, North Dakota State University Extension.

Drought can have a major impact on feed cost in a beef cattle operation. By-products and alternative feeds can be used as a supplement or forage replacements. Dr. Lardy’s presentation will cover the basic of ruminant nutrition. Additionally, he will cover recommendations for feeding a variety or alternative feeds and by-products commonly available in this region and how they can be used to provide nutrients during drought.

Heifer Development in the Feedlot or Native Range? Dr. Andy Roberts, USDA-ARS Fort Keogh.

Comparison of heifers weaned into a feedlot and developed at -1.4 lbs/d to fence line weaned heifers left on the range and developed at 1/2 to 3/4 lb/d provides insight into how using native range and two strategies for supplementation can decrease cost of heifer development and improve production efficiency as a cow.

Drought Management Options. Dr. Janna Kincheloe, North Dakota State University Extension.

This presentation will cover drought management strategies including developing a drought management plan, efficient utilization of forages and alternative feeding options.

How Drought Impacts Record Keeping, Culling & Body Condition Scores. Dr. Megan Van Emon, Montana State University Extension.

Megan will be discussing Culling and Record Keeping and how to use your records to make cull decisions and how drought impacts culling decisions also. She will also talk about body condition scoring, how to do it, and nutritional impacts on Body Condition Scoring.

The Seminar will also be held in Hulett and Miles City. If you have questions or would like to RSVP contact the Fallon/Carter County Extension Office at 406-778-7110 or falloncarter1@montana.edu.